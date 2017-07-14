19-yr-old remanded in prison over alleged motorcycle theft

Home > Gist >

The accused was seen attempting to steal the motorcycle where it was parked at the complainant’s workshop.

A 19-year-old, Ayodele Ibikunle, who allegedly stole a motorcycle, was on Thursday remanded in
Kirikiri Prisons on the orders of an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The Magistrate, Mrs G.O. Anifowoshe, who gave the order, said the accused should remain behind bars pending advice from
the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The accused, whose address is unknown, is facing a charge of intent to commit felony.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Eruada Victor, said the accused stole a motorcycle with registration no. GBE 7 WY, belonging to the complainant, Mr Idowu Samuel.

Victor alleged that the accused  committed the offence on May 21 at Sola Martins Street, New Oko-Oba, Agege, Lagos.

According to him, the accused was seen attempting to steal the motorcycle where it was parked at the complainant’s workshop.

“Samuel caught Ibikunle in the act and reported the case to the police, who arrested him with the motorcycle.”

The offence contravened Section 311 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate adjourned the case until August 2.

