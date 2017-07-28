14-yr-old student raped to death in Lagos

A family has been thrown into sorrow after their 14-year-old daughter, Obiamaka Orakwue, was raped to death in her parents' home in the Abule Ado area of Lagos State, on July 10, 2017.

A family friend, Cynthia Okonkwo Akuoma, who posted the sad news on her Facebook page, the deceased was a Junior Secondary School [JSS 3] student, hailed from Obosi in Anambra State.

According to Akuoma, the grieving mother of the deceased gave an account of the gruesome act that has torn the family apart.

ALSO READ: "Wickedness: Undergraduate anally rapes 10-yr-old girl to death in Ghana"

“I was at work when I got a call from our neighbour that they saw some boys jumping out from the fence of our compound and that my daughter was not responding to the knocks on the gate since it was locked from inside.

I was worried because my daughter was the only one at home and her other siblings were on holidays at my elder brother's place in Lekki.

On getting to the house, I opened the gate with my spare key and dashed into the room only to find my daughter gasping for breath in the pool of her blood.

I asked her what happened and all she could mutter was, 'Mummy, those boys I told you about.'"

When asked about the boys, Mrs. Orakwue who burst into tears, said that her daughter complained about some boys who had made advances towards her when she came back on holidays from school just recently but she rebuffed them and they swore to teach her a lesson.

“It must have been the same boys that took advantage of the fact that I and my husband went to work and gained entry into the compound through the back fence of the house where they attacked my daughter.”

The father of the deceased, Mr. Obinna Orakwue who could not hide his emotions, lamented that enough was not being done to find out those behind the demise of his daughter.

“We have reported the incident to the police and they promised to apprehend the culprits but we still have not heard from them till date.

She was supposed to be in JSS 3 by the next academic session. We told her to join her siblings at my in-law's house but she insisted she wanted to stay at home to help with the house chores especially since I and my wife were away at work.

Now see what has happened. I leave it in the hands of God to judge."

ALSO READ: "Fast Work: ‘We raped lecturer to death’ – Kidnap suspects"

Though the State Police Command has confirmed the incident, the Command's spokesperson said no arrest has been made so far but that the culprits would soon be brought to book as investigations have begun in earnest.