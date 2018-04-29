news

Over the weekend, Nigerian social media went crazy after a photo of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu at an event he hosted, with Cee C before her stint on Big Brother Naija 2018.

This photo was obviously in sharp contrast to his denial on beat FM with host, Toolz, on Friday, April 26, 2018, stating that he had never met Cee C before.

ALSO READ: BBNaija 1st runner-up reportedly dragged at Lagos airport [Watch]

Now, Cee C who came out as the second runner-up of the 2018 edition of the TV show, has spoken up on the issue.

Cee C took to her Instagram page on Sunday, April 29, to defend the TV host who she referred to as her mentor .

Read her reaction below:

“I have a lot to address and answer but I will address this particular issue.

“An interview with someone I respect, admire and see as my mentor was drawn to my attention.

“Like I said in the house, I met @ebuka at an event he hosted. The fact that you meet somebody doesn’t mean that the person has to remember you.

“@ebuka is huge in this industry and probably meets over 100,000 people a week. So, therefore, he has every right to say he has not met me.

“What I said in the house was from the view of someone who does not understand the industry.

“Guys, I have met and had conversations with a lot of people this week that would as well say they have met me and I can’t even remember.

“To my fans, I do appreciate you all for always having my back. Where did you guys get that picture from? I advise we take it easy with the bashing, negativity, etc.”

Most importantly, Cee C implored fans and haters alike to stop with the bashing and it was well called for.

Since the seemingly incriminating photo turned up on social media, Ebuka has been dragged mercilessly on social media and branded a liar.

Ebuka slams the conspiracy theory that he is related to housemates

Recall that Ebuka Obi-Uchendu had earlier reacted to claims that he has a brother or sister-in-law in the Big Brother Naija house.

Ebuka threw jibes at cynics after Twitter was abuzz with the claims that one of the female housemates, CeeC was his sister-in-law as she shares a striking resemblance with his wife.

It was further alleged that Tobi Bakre, the head of the house was his brother.

Ebuka, who is the host of the Big Brother Naija show took to Twitter to register his displeasure when a fan asked his relationship with Tobi Bakre.

See the exchange below:

— Halima Ibrahim Jatau (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

ALSO READ: Ebuka returns as host for Big Brother Naija

— Halima Ibrahim Jatau (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Ebuka was one of the housemates of the first edition of the Big Brother Nigeria and the current host of the live show.