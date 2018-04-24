news

CeeC got an epic reception at the Lagos airport today, Monday, Apil 23, 2018, but we are willing to bet that it may not be what she had been hoping for.

A video clip showing the Big Brother Nigeria second runner up crushed in the middle of a massive crowd has been making the rounds on social media.

However, the crowd did not seem very friendly.

According to witnesses, the BBN housemate was dragged and reportedly assaulted by Lagosians at the airport.

See the video clip:

CeeC can be seen and heard screaming and asking to be left alone, although the clip is blurry at best, which can only be expected from such a scene.

We cannot help but wonder if CeeC's treatment was as a result of her caustic persona on the reality TV show.

Many viewers developed animosity towards CeeC from the show but have clearly carried it into reality, despite the fact that life on the show is definitely different from reality.

Cee-C is one of the most talked about contestants of the season. She is popular for her relationship with fellow housemate Tobi, which has been described as 'toxic' by other housemates and often criticized by viewers.

She is also popular for her several altercations with almost all the contestants in the house.

Cee-C was put up for possible eviction thrice but survived all three.