Miracle shares a kiss with Nina in the shower, Nigerians reacts [Watch]

It's two days into the third season of the Big Brother Naija show, and Miracle has already shared a kiss with fellow housemate, Nina.

The barely dressed housemates shared the kiss while in the shower.

The kiss also comes two days after Nina publicly said she wasn't interested in finding in love in the house, as she is already in a relationship.

Viewers mocked her claims, and gave her two weeks to go back on her word.

On the other hand, a single Miracle had promised to bring confusion amongst the ladies during his stay on the show. A promise he seems to be keeping.

After the 24-year-old pilot said he was single on Live TV, photos of him wearing a wedding band surfaced online, stirring marriage controversy. His media team have since responded to the reports.

Nigerians took to Twitter to react to the kiss between the two housemate:

Potential relationships in the Big Brother Naija house

Initially, it seemed like Miracle was attracted to Ifu Ennada. Bitto has already made a slight play for Princess by snuggling up to her in bed, and Tobi insinuated that he has a thing for Cee-C - a choice which Khloe isn't excited about.

Are you here for the drama? Do you think it's too early?