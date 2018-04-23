Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Ebuka Obi Uchendu's wife praises him Big Brother Naija

Big Brother Naija "You kept your head high despite foolish rumours" - Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's wife praises him

Ebuka Obi Uchendu's wife, Cynthia, has applauded him for keeping his head high during the #BBNaija show, despite "foolish rumours."

  • Published:
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu rocking a floral Mai Atafo suit play

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu rocking a floral Mai Atafo suit.

(Instagram/ @ebuka)
Following the Big Brother Naija grand finale, Cynthia Obi-Uchendu took to  Instagram to praise her husband, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The third season of the Big  Brother Naija show, which ran for 85 days, was hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who had hosted the second season and contested in the premiere edition of the reality show.

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu applauded his work ethic and dedication. She also praised him for keeping his head high despite rumours, which she described as foolish.

During the #BBNaija show, there were rumours that Ebuka Obi-Uchendu had dated one of the housemates, Cee-C. In the early days of the show, there were also rumours that Cee-C was the media personality's sister-in-law.

The couple reacted to the reports at the time, stating that there's no relationship between them and Cee-C.

 

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu got married to Cynthia Obianodo in February 2016. They have a beautiful daughter together. the couple recently celebrated their 2nd wedding anniversary.

The third season of #BBNaija  came to an end on April 22, with Miracle as the winner, Cee-C as the first runner-up, Tobi as the second runner-up, and Alex and Nina taking the fourth and fifth spot, respectively.

