Ebuka Obi Uchendu's wife, Cynthia, has applauded him for keeping his head high during the #BBNaija show, despite "foolish rumours."
The third season of the Big Brother Naija show, which ran for 85 days, was hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who had hosted the second season and contested in the premiere edition of the reality show.
Cynthia Obi-Uchendu applauded his work ethic and dedication. She also praised him for keeping his head high despite rumours, which she described as foolish.
It#emo#4oCZ##s all over ! And my miracle won ! Special shoutout to my darling husband, you were nothing short of amazing . Your work ethic and dedication inspires me everyday . You kept your head High despite foolish rumours. You#emo#4oCZ##ve handled everything thrown at you with such grace . Only if I was half as graceful as you are . Let#emo#4oCZ##s not forget how well you slayed effortlessly week after week. I#emo#4oCZ##m teaching you well . Anyway cheers to a successful season . I wish you an even brighter year with more gigs and endorsements! . Major shout out to everyone who encouraged you and supported you through this season . On to the next !
During the #BBNaija show, there were rumours that Ebuka Obi-Uchendu had dated one of the housemates, Cee-C. In the early days of the show, there were also rumours that Cee-C was the media personality's sister-in-law.
The couple reacted to the reports at the time, stating that there's no relationship between them and Cee-C.
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu got married to Cynthia Obianodo in February 2016. They have a beautiful daughter together. the couple recently celebrated their 2nd wedding anniversary.
The third season of #BBNaija came to an end on April 22, with Miracle as the winner, Cee-C as the first runner-up, Tobi as the second runner-up, and Alex and Nina taking the fourth and fifth spot, respectively.