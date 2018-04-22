Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Cee-C emerges 1st runner-up Big Brother Naija show

Big Brother Naija Cee-C emerges 1st runner-up of #BBNaija: Double Wahala

Cee-C emerged the 1st runner-up of the #BBNaija show, losing the 45 million naira grand prize to Miracle.

After 85 entertaining days, Cee-C has emerged the 1st runner-up of the third season of the Big Brother Naija show.

Cee-C was battling for the 45 million naira grand prize alongside fellow finalists - Tobi, Alex, Nina and Miracle.

This was announced by Ebuka Obi Uchendu during the Live Finale show, which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018, and saw Miracle emerge the winner.

It came after Nina was announced as the first of the finalists to exit the game, and Alex the second.

About  Cee-C

Cee-C describes herself as “eye candy,” who is “mentally attractive” too. Her features are enhanced by her love for dresses that hug her body at the right spots.

The privately educated Cee-C likes to learn new stuff and is an avid novel reader. She is a good cook and tennis player.  

What irritates her most in other people: People being judgmental.

What she had promised to bring into the House: a lot of drama and authenticity.

What she promised to do with the prize money: Give back to the society and start a campaign to make the ministry of education incorporate ‘self-development’ into the educational system.

Cee-C's stay in the house

During her stay in the house, Cee-C was romantically involved with Tobi, who was also her first strategic partner in the game.

She was eventually paired with Lolu, and after a fight with him, the pair earned two strikes each. The strikes were cancelled after Biggie reset the game, following Anto and Khloe's return to the house.

Few days to the end of the game, Cee-C earned another strike after her fight with Tobi, which went viral.

During her stay in the house, Cee-C was up for possible eviction every week, and survived all.

