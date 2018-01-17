Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

5 things you need to know about Ebuka

5 things you need to know about Ebuka

Ebuka is one of the biggest celebrities in Nigeria as he has done so well for himself over the years.

When you talk about celebrities who are versatile, eloquent, stylish and good-looking, trust to find Ebuka on top of that list.

We take a look at five things you need to know about the media personality.

1. Early childhood

Ebuka was born on July 14, 1982, in Benin-city, Edo state. His father was a banker while his mum was a nurse. He is the third of four children with elder brother and sister and a younger brother.

2. Education

Ebuka had his primary education in Benin-city before his family moved to Abuja where he finished his secondary school education at Christ The King College. He then gained admission to study law at the University of Abuja where he got his first degree in Law in 2004. He then proceeded to the Nigeria Law School in 2005. In 2010 Ebuka went to the Washington College of Law of the American University Washington DC where he graduated with a Master of Laws degree specializations in Intellectual Property as well as Communications Law from the Law and Government program.

3. Career/Big Brother Naija

play

 

In 2006, Ebuka became a contestant at the first edition of the Big Brother Naija, even though he didn't win, he went on to become one of the most successful housemates after the show. From presenting at events to being an MC for special events Ebuka's rise to stardom became one to admire. He is one of the co-host of the Ebony T.V. show "Men's corner" and also the host "Rubbin Minds" on Channels T.V. Ebuka was the host of the second edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show and has been unveiled as the host for third edition.

4. Marriage

Little or nothing was known about Ebuka's relationship life until he announced that he was getting married to the daughter of billionaire transporter, Cynthia Obianodo. The beautiful couple tied the knot in 2016, a wedding that was well attended by celebrities in the entertainment industry. They are presently blessed with a beautiful daughter.

5. Fashion style

When you talk about celebrities whose fashion style is considered top class, Ebuka seats on the front roll. From his well-tailored suits to his distinct taste of traditional attires, he always looks handsome and ready to ace the red carpet. It didn't come as a surprise when he shut down the Internet with the now famous Agbada he wore to Banky W's wedding. Till date, that outfit is the talk of town.

