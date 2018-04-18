Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband gets conferred with chieftaincy title

news

Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband, Churchill Oladunni has been conferred with a chieftaincy title in Enugu state.

The businessman took to his Instagram page on Monday, April 16, 2018, where he posted videos and photos of the traditional rites and conferment of the title. He captioned one of the videos with the name of the title he was conferred with and even went on praise himself

"Celebration in Enugu As I, Dr. Olakunle Churchill Bags Chieftaincy Title " EZINWA CHUKWU MERE EZE" in Presence of high profile Emirs, Obas, Kings etc, Conferred By HRH Igwe Dr. Emmanuel Ugwu (Eze Okwe 1 Of Okwe Kingdom, Ibagwa Nike, Enugu East LGA - Enugu State)," he wrote.

This is the first time in a while we have a gist on Churchill Oladunni that has nothing to do with his failed marriage to actress, Tonto Dikeh and the unending drama that has come with it.

ALSO READ: Skepta conferred with chieftaincy title in Ogun state

Tonto Dikeh says Olusegun Obasanjo isn't her son's grandfather

Tonto Dikeh has revealed that former president Olusegun Obasanjo is not the grandfather of her son, King . Tonto Dikeh got triggered when an Instagram page dedicated to celebrity kids made reference to her son as Olusegun Obasanjo's grandson with a photo of the two.

Tonto swiftly replied to the blog, correcting the insinuation that Obasanjo was actually, King's granddad.

"Excuse me that's my son and that's not his grandfather in any way. Baba is a great man and has been wonderful to me and my son but unfortunately we have no blood relationship with Baba," she replied.

Tonto Dikeh says ex-husband was married to someone else while there together

Tonto Dikeh has revealed that her husband, Oladunni Churchill was married to someone else all through the time they were married . The beautiful actress and mother of one made this known while granting an interview with the Saturday Sun where she also talked about her career.

When asked if she still interacts with her husband and allows him to play a major role in the life of their son, Tonto Dikeh revealed that they just ended a child custody case in court which she wouldn't like to talk about.