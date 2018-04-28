news

Tonto Dikeh has recently been honoured with the Peace Ambassador Awards by the Niger-Delta Peace Ambassador Initiative.

According to reports, the Nollywood actress received the award at the 2018 edition of the annual Niger-Delta Peace for Development Youth Summit/ Niger Delta Ambassador Awards which took place at Presidential Hotel in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Project Director of NDPAA, Amb. Chris Odey, states that the movie star was being honoured for her massive contributions to the growth of the film industry, which has in turn brought peace to the region and for several charity projects the mother-of-one has embarked on through her Tonto Dikeh Foundation.

He added that the recipient has also been involved in humanitarian activities over the years which has promoted social peace and harmony, and is in lone with the objectives of the award.

The 2018 edition of the prestigious awards cuts across over 20 categories with recipients picked from various fields of human endeavours.

Tonto Dikeh is a good Samaritan

It is very easy to guess that celebrity that can go the extra mile to play the "Good Samaritan."

Tonto Dikeh in this photo shows exactly how she will continue to be seen as that amazing cheerful giver. Tonto Dikeh like we all know is among those celebrities who love to give to needy.

You've to see the zeal and sincere passion in this photo as Tonto Dikeh makes her way through to give food to the needy. Let's just say this is one exemplary lady, celebrity and mother.

The last time we saw Tonto give to the charity was when the beautiful actress in conjunction with her NGO, Tonto Dikeh Foundation, paid a visit to the Persons living with disability in the Karanmajiji Disable Colony in Abuja to celebrate the United Nations International World Disability Day.

In the course of the visit, she shared gifts with the inhabitants of the colony and also spent time having fun with them. Tonto Dikeh who was excited about her visit took to her Instagram page on Sunday, December 3, 2017, where she shared photos of herself and her team during their visit to the colony.