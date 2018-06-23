Pulse.ng logo
Solomon Lange survives car crash

Solomon Lange Gospel singer survives car crash (Photos)

  • Published:
Solomon Lange is grateful for life after surviving a car crash on his way to Kaduna from Abuja yesterday, Friday, June 22, 2018.

The gospel singer took to social media to share the great deliverance, revealing that he had crashed into three other cars but miraculously, no one had gotten hurt.

ALSO READYoruba actor thanks God after surviving ghastly accident

He wrote alongside photos of his severely dented car, "Blessed be the God and Father our Lord Jesus Christ who always leads us in Victory. Yesterday driving to Kaduna to minister and inspire the children at Nazareth Schools Barnawa I had a ghastly motor accident, my car collided with three other cars but I came out unhurt, the people in the other cars were also unhurt.

"Apart from the terrible damage to the car nothing happened to me. Victory is our Pathway. Thank you Jesus."

We celebrate with him.

DJ Gosporella survives ghastly accident

Dj Gosporella is filled with thanksgiving after surviving a ghastly accident this morning, April 22, 2018.

Dj Gosporella play

Dj Gosporella

(encomium)

 

LIB reports that the gospel Dj and OAP rammed his Nissan Sports car into a truck very early this morning.

 

According to the reports, Gosporella had been on his way back home from an event when the accident occurred along Western Avenue, Lagos State.

ALSO READActor almost lost his life in ghastly accident

Thankfully, he survived the auto crash without any injuries, which according to the photos, was nothing short of a miracle.

He also took to his Instagram page to share a video clip of the accident, while thanking God for saving his life.

