Skiibii buys new Mercedes Benz and it is cute!

Skiibii is the latest celebrity to buy a car and this time he got for himself a really cute Mercedes Benz.

The singer took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, where he shared a photo himself posing with the car and captioned it with a quote.

"All praise to the most high #benzgang," he wrote. Congratulations to Skiibii has he has officially joined the Mercedes Benz gang. Even though his music career has been on a slow motion for a while now, we hope this means bigger things for him musically.

We cant count the number of times celebrities have acquired cars this year alone and it apparently means their hard work is paying off.

Check out the new Chevrolet Camaro Zoro adds to his garage

Back in April 2018, we brought to you the gist that Zoro had added a Chevrolet Camaro to his cars collection . The Igbo rapper took to his Instagram page on Thursday, April 19, 2018, where he posted a photo of the automobile and captioned it with a quote and also thanked God for his latest addition.

"Another One fi the garage, still God #motivationforthestreet #mbada," he wrote.

Phyno buys Rolls Royce Phantom worth N204M

We all can still remember how the Internet stood still when it was revealed that rapper, Phyno had acquired a Rolls Royce Phantom worth N204M! Yes, guys, that money is enough to buy 4 houses on the island in Lagos.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, where he posted a photo of the exotic automobile. The proud owner of one of the most expensive cars in the world didn't only pose with the car but gave it a caption

"U can’t loose wat u ain’t choose," he wrote.