QUIZ: Which foreign country should you relocate to?

Are you sure Canada is really for you?

How independent are you?

100%
75%
50%
25%
Actually prefer to not say.

Which swallow will you miss most if you leave Nigeria?

Pounded yam
Starch
Amala
Eba
None

Select a sport

Football
Basketball
Rugby
Athletics
A bit of everything

Kinda unrelated but rate your Libido over 100

100%
75%
It's really none of your business but I'm a 50%.
25%
Hell would freeze over before I give out this info

Ok. Now, pick one

Vee
Nengi
Erica
Lucy
Dorathy

Oya let's see which of these artistes you can listen to for one month straight

Chike
Adekunle Gold
Mayorkun
Fireboy DML
Rema
Your score: Canada
It's plain and simple, you just want to go to Canada like everyone else. And with all the optimism you have in your heart, there's no way Canada won't work for you. You'll be cold most of the time, but you already know that and you don't mind. Trudeau and his people can't wait to have you.
Your score: USA
Now that Trump and his anti-immigrant politics are getting out of the way, your long-held dream of moving to America may finally be coming alive. We know you want it badly. You'll get it. Ma fo.
Your score: Germany
You are direly in need of a new beginning in a place not as entirely cold as Canada. So, it's Germany for you. Among other things, you can keep drinking as much beer as you want. Don't pretend like that that piece of info does not fill you with Joy.
Your score: None of them
Everyone says Nigeria is awful and not a great place to live in and you echo it too but deep down yuo know you and Nigeria are meant for each other. You love it here and you really don't want to leave. No dey disguise.
Your score: Australia
You are that mad fed up of Nigeria that your getting away wouldn't feel as fulfilling as you might like if you don't move far, far away from the country. The farther from Nigeria for you, the better. Ergo, Australia.
