  1. quizzes

Quiz: Only owambe lovers can score 6/8 in this quiz

Ayoola Adetayo
Tell your friends
Let's go!

Which one does every owambe lover skip?

Afterparty
Church
Reception
Church Next question

What’s the seating arrangement for families at weddings?

Everybody together.
Both families sit on different sides of the aisle.
Both families on one side, everyone else on the other side.
Both families sit on different sides of the aisle. Next question

You have an owambe coming up, when do you take your cloth to the tailor’s?

The week of the event
Months before
Few weeks before
Months before Next question

Which of these are you likely to come home with from a burial ceremony?

Gold-plated i-Phones
'Adieu Papa/Mama' shirts
'Adieu Papa/Mama' shirts Next question

Which of these is commonly written on souvenirs?

'Conjugal Bliss'
'Happy Married Life'
'Adieu Papa'
'Congrats on your graduation'
All of the above
None of the above
All of the above Next question

Which is the next best thing to do if you do not have money for aso ebi?

Buy the cap/gele and wear it with your white trad.
Wear anything you like
Wear an 'English' outfit
Buy the cap/gele and wear it with your white trad. Next question

Which jollof do party goers say is the best?

Wedding jollof
Naming ceremony jollof
Burial jollof
Graduation jollof
Burial jollof Next question
Ask around. You'll hear about how hard burial jollof slaps.

One of these is likeliest to happen at an average Nigerian party

Everyone will leave before food finishes
Meat will finish before rice
None of the above
Meat will finish before rice Next question
It's almost as inevitable as death that meat will finish before rice.
Your score: Not an owambe lover
Why did you even bother with this quiz sef?
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: You're indifferent to parties
This is really not the quiz for you. Thanks and goodbye.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: You love an ocassional party
You do love an owambe. Not extremely though but give it a few more years and you'll be there.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Owambe veteran
No one rocks, or even love a party like you.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Nigeria
Ayoola Adetayo
Ayoola Adetayo More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "Sabi"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our privacy policy and European users agree to data transfer policy

Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive our newsletter pulse.ng

FOLLOW PULSE NIGERIA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng