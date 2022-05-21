Quiz: Only genuine Nollywood fans will score 8/8 on this "Blood Sisters" quiz
Lets go!
Which actor played Dr. Adeboye on the limited series?
Keppy Ekpeyong-Bassey
Seun Ajayi
Tope Tedela
Tope Tedela Next question
He slit someone's neck. Whose?
Kenny
Uchenna
Inspector Jo Obasanjo
Kenny Next question
The Ademolas are into which business?
Transportation
Real estate
Pharmaceuticals
Pharmaceuticals Next question
Who played Kemi's grandma at Okegun?
Kate Henshaw
Iretiola Doyle
Joke Silva
Rachel Oniga
Joke Silva Next question
What is the name of the hired assassin that got beat like he stole a phone at computer village?
Cobra
Blade
Scorpion
Broken Bottle
Blade Next question
How did the blood sisters get rid of the photographer blackmailing them?
They reported to the police
Run him down with a car
Cut off his head
Stabbed him
Ran him down with a car Next question
Why did Sarah want to cancel her wedding?
Domestic abuse
Cheating
Another woman got pregnant for her groom
Domestic abuse Next question
How did Timeyin escape the Church rehab?
Slept with the guard
Beat the guard to death
Seduced the guard
Dug a tunnel out
Seduced the guard Next question
