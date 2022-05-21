RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Quiz: Only genuine Nollywood fans will score 8/8 on this "Blood Sisters" quiz

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

Lets go!

Blood Sisters movie
Blood Sisters movie
Recommended articles

Which actor played Dr. Adeboye on the limited series?

Keppy Ekpeyong-Bassey
Seun Ajayi
Tope Tedela
Tope Tedela Next question

He slit someone's neck. Whose?

Kenny
Uchenna
Inspector Jo Obasanjo
Kenny Next question

The Ademolas are into which business?

Transportation
Real estate
Pharmaceuticals
Pharmaceuticals Next question

Who played Kemi's grandma at Okegun?

Kate Henshaw
Iretiola Doyle
Joke Silva
Rachel Oniga
Joke Silva Next question

What is the name of the hired assassin that got beat like he stole a phone at computer village?

Cobra
Blade
Scorpion
Broken Bottle
Blade Next question

How did the blood sisters get rid of the photographer blackmailing them?

They reported to the police
Run him down with a car
Cut off his head
Stabbed him
Ran him down with a car Next question

Why did Sarah want to cancel her wedding?

Domestic abuse
Cheating
Another woman got pregnant for her groom
Domestic abuse Next question

How did Timeyin escape the Church rehab?

Slept with the guard
Beat the guard to death
Seduced the guard
Dug a tunnel out
Seduced the guard Next question
Your score: Not a Nollywood lover, clearly
Why did you even bother with this quiz sef?
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You're indifferent to Nollywood films
This is really not the quiz for you. Thanks and goodbye.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You love an occasional movie here and there
Not so much in love with Nollywood yet but give it a few more years and you'll be there. Movies like "Blood Sisters" and "Wedding Party" will help take you there.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Nollywood-loving veteran
Thanks for being a friend of the culture!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Quiz: Only genuine Nollywood fans will score 8/8 on this Blood Sisters quiz

Quiz: Only genuine Nollywood fans will score 8/8 on this "Blood Sisters" quiz

QUIZ: Can you crush this secondary school antonyms test?

QUIZ: Can you crush this secondary school antonyms test?

Quiz: Let's quickly guess if your opposite-sex bestie has a crush on you

Quiz: Let's quickly guess if your opposite-sex bestie has a crush on you

QUIZ: What kind of person are you when it rains?

QUIZ: What kind of person are you when it rains?

Quiz: Where will you be when rapture takes place?

Quiz: Where will you be when rapture takes place?

QUIZ: How tired of adulting are you on a scale of 0-100?

QUIZ: How tired of adulting are you on a scale of 0-100?

QUIZ: Which of your groups will buy you a presidential form?

QUIZ: Which of your groups will buy you a presidential form?

Quiz: What crime would you commit if there'd be no punishment?

Quiz: What crime would you commit if there'd be no punishment?

Trending

QUIZ: Can you crush this secondary school antonyms test?

Smart girl

Quiz: Let's quickly guess if your opposite-sex bestie has a crush on you

[Credit: PeopleImages/Getty Images]

Quiz: Where will you be when rapture takes place?

Jesus returns

QUIZ: What kind of person are you when it rains?

Rainy weather [iStock]