Take this love quiz to reveal how many years you have before you meet your soulmate

Ayoola Adetayo
How many more years before you meet your soulmate?

On a scale of 0 - 100 how cute do you think you are?

90-100
60-89
30-59
0-29

How many relationships have you been in?

None
1
2-5
More than 5

Which one can you absolutely not stand in a partner?

Dishonesty
Bad sex
Unexpressiveness.
Verbal abuse

Pick a compulsory trait you'd like to see in a partner

Emotional intelligence
Honesty
Sense of humour
Good looks

Your favourite kind of relationship has

No form of sexual contact till marriage
Make out but no penetration
Everything
Don't know. I've not thought about it.

How many times has your heart been broken?

0
1
2-5
More than 5

And how many hearts have you broken?

0
1
2-5
More than 5
Your score: You've already met them!
You've already met your soul mate! Whether or not you've friendzoned them, or dated and dumped them or presently in love with them is what we are not so sure of.
Your score: Less than one year!
The year has been full of headaches and a lot of stress. But it looks like it has one big and pleasant surprise for you before it's gone forever. Buckle up. You are about to be swept off your feet!
Your score: At least 5 years!
Keep having fun and enjoying your life. You still have a lot more time on the streets!
Your score: 2 years
There isn't much time left before the absolute love of your life comes around. Hang on. It's worth the wait.
Source: Pulse Nigeria
Ayoola Adetayo
Ayoola Adetayo More from the author »
