Take this love quiz to reveal how many years you have before you meet your soulmate
On a scale of 0 - 100 how cute do you think you are?
90-100
60-89
30-59
0-29
How many relationships have you been in?
None
1
2-5
More than 5
Which one can you absolutely not stand in a partner?
Dishonesty
Bad sex
Unexpressiveness.
Verbal abuse
Pick a compulsory trait you'd like to see in a partner
Emotional intelligence
Honesty
Sense of humour
Good looks
Your favourite kind of relationship has
No form of sexual contact till marriage
Make out but no penetration
Everything
Don't know. I've not thought about it.
How many times has your heart been broken?
0
1
2-5
More than 5
And how many hearts have you broken?
0
1
2-5
More than 5
