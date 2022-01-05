RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Quiz: Can we quickly guess if you'll leave your job this year or not?

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

Is this year you move on from your current place of work?

Pick an email intro

"I hope all is well."
"I hope this email finds you well."
"I hope you are fine."
"I hope this email meets you well."

When do you leave the office?

30 minutes before closing.
Formal closing time.
You always work late.
All of the above.

Which of these Money Heist personalities do you represent on your team?

Efficiency
Big ideas and strategy
Drama
Team player

How have your colleagues described you in the past?

Aggressive
Persuasive
Brilliant
Life of the party

There’s a get-together after work. Which of these do you do?

Contribute and participate
Contribute but don't participate
No contribution, no participation
No contribution but your participation is strong

How many people in your office have you slept with / are you trying to sleep with

More than 3
Less than 3
All of my colleagues can get it!
I don't kiss and tell

Pick a time to send an email about something that requires immediate action

During normal work hours.
15 minutes before closing on Friday.
Saturday morning.
Before daybreak on Monday.
Your score: You can't leave
You are having the time of your life and you feel valued and well paid. You're not the type they'd want to lose, Even if you got another offer somewhere else, they'd match it.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Before nko?
You are not satisfied, or happy; neither are you well paid. You better be sleeping and waking on LinkedIn.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Indifferent
You are neither pleased or overly pissed with your work place. Anything that happens, it looks like you'll be just fine with it.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: They're praying for you to go
Sorry to say oh, but as you are hoping to leave, so are your office people praying for you to go! In fact, sir/ma, if you are not hoping to leave, you might as well be ready just in case God answers the prayers of everyone at your current place of work.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

