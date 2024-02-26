Widow of murdered Haitian President charged in connection with his killing

Martine Moïse, who was injured in the attack that claimed her husband's life, is among dozens of individuals charged following the extensive probe. The charges against her include "complicity and criminal association," as revealed in a leaked legal document obtained by a Haitian news site. Neither Moïse nor her legal representative has issued any specific comments on the charges at this time.

However, Martine Moïse has taken to social media in recent days to decry what she perceives as "unjust arrests" and a "never-ending persecution." Her current whereabouts remain unknown.

The 122-page legal document, leaked by the Haitian news site, lays out accusations against Moïse and 50 other suspects. It alleges that her statements following her husband's murder were contradictory and cast doubt on her credibility. Among the evidence cited in the document is a statement from Lyonel Valbrun, former secretary general at Haiti's National Palace, who claims that Moïse visited the palace two days before the assassination and spent several hours removing items.

Valbrun further alleges that Moïse called him on the same day, expressing dissatisfaction with her husband's presidency and indicating prior knowledge of the impending events. Another suspect, former Haitian Justice Ministry official Joseph Felix Badio, accuses Moïse of conspiring to oust her husband from power in collaboration with then-Prime Minister Claude Joseph.

Claude Joseph, now also facing charges of conspiracy and criminal association, has denied involvement and instead accused current Prime Minister Ariel Henry of targeting him and Moïse. Joseph alleges that Henry was the main beneficiary of President Moïse's murder and criticizes the handling of the investigation.

Ariel Henry, however, has not been indicted by Judge Walther Wesser Voltaire, despite reports of phone calls between him and one of the suspects in the hours after the assassination. Henry maintains that he does not recall receiving such a call and has dismissed allegations linking him to Moïse's murder as "fake news."

In addition to Haitian authorities, investigations into Moïse's assassination have also been conducted in the United States, resulting in four individuals being sentenced to life in prison for their roles in the plot.