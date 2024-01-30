ADVERTISEMENT
WATCH: Israeli commandos dressed as medics infiltrate hospital for kill mission

Denis Mwangi

CCTV footage from the hospital shows armed individuals, dressed in various disguises including women's clothing and medical uniforms, navigating the hospital corridors.

Israeli commandos infiltrate hospital while dressed as doctors kill 3 patients
Israeli commandos infiltrate hospital while dressed as doctors kill 3 patients

In a covert operation that has drawn international attention, Israeli undercover agents, some disguised as medical staff, executed a raid on the Ibn Sina Hospital in the West Bank city of Jenin, resulting in the deaths of three Palestinians.

The Israeli military described the individuals killed as members of a Hamas "terrorist cell."

The operation, which took place on January 30, 2024, involved Israeli forces infiltrating the hospital while the men were asleep.

According to reports, the agents used weapons equipped with silencers, adding a layer of stealth to the already covert nature of the mission.

A Palestinian inspects the blood spatter on a wall in another part of the Ibn Sina Hospital after the Israeli raid that the army says targeted Hamas militants © Zain JAAFAR / AFP
A Palestinian inspects the blood spatter on a wall in another part of the Ibn Sina Hospital after the Israeli raid that the army says targeted Hamas militants © Zain JAAFAR / AFP A Palestinian inspects the blood spatter on a wall in another part of the Ibn Sina Hospital after the Israeli raid that the army says targeted Hamas militants © Zain JAAFAR / AFP Pulse Live Kenya

CCTV footage from the hospital shows armed individuals, dressed in various disguises including women's clothing and medical uniforms, navigating the hospital corridors.

This footage has circulated online, providing a visual account of the raid's unexpected nature.

READ: Israel faces ICJ after South Africa accuses it of genocide

The Palestinian Ministry of Health condemned the action, emphasizing the special protection granted to healthcare facilities under international law.

They have called on the United Nations and human rights organizations to respond to what they describe as a series of crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinian people and health centers.

The Israeli army has justified the operation by stating that the individuals targeted were concealing themselves in the hospital and were involved in serious terrorist activities.

Among those killed was Muhammad Jalamnah, identified by the army as a key figure in Hamas known for weapon distribution and involvement in planning attacks.

CCTV footage said to be from the Ibn Sina Hospital purports to show armed Israeli undercover agents moving through its corridors © - / UGC/AFP
CCTV footage said to be from the Ibn Sina Hospital purports to show armed Israeli undercover agents moving through its corridors © - / UGC/AFP CCTV footage said to be from the Ibn Sina Hospital purports to show armed Israeli undercover agents moving through its corridors © - / UGC/AFP Pulse Live Kenya

This incident has further heightened tensions in a region already strained by ongoing conflicts and confrontations.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

