Ugandans asked to leash dogs during census

Vincent Fred Ssennono, the UBOS Principal Statistician made the call on Sunday while appearing on Dream TV.

According to Ssennono, they have already experienced situations during the recent census mapping process where UBOS staff have had dogs unleashed on them.

He, however, did not divulge details on when and where these incidents happened.

“If I come and knock on your door and you have 17 people in your household and you set your dogs on me and those people don't get counted, whose fault is that?” Ssennono said.

“We ask that all Ugandans should leash their dogs and allow them to be counted because the national Census is not Satanic… there is no harm in it.”

UBOS has recently expressed concerns about sections of the Ugandan populace which hold superstitious views about the national census

These include traditional fanatics who think counting their children goes against their beliefs, as well as religions where partaking in the national census is prohibited by their teachings.

Meanwhile, the Bureau has also cautioned the public to watch out for unscrupulous people who might come to their homes pretending to be enumerators but bearing other intentions.

