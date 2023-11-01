ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Survivors says King Charles’ regret for colonial abuses in Kenya not enough

News Agency Of Nigeria

U.N. investigators says British colonialists committed gross human rights violations against hundreds of thousands of people in western Kenya over decades.

Survivors says King Charles’ regret for colonial abuses in Kenya not enough [Chris Jackson/Getty Images]
Survivors says King Charles’ regret for colonial abuses in Kenya not enough [Chris Jackson/Getty Images]

Recommended articles

At a state dinner on Tuesday Charles expressed his “deepest regret” for what he called abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence committed against Kenyans during the country’s independence struggle.

President William Ruto commended the monarch’s first step toward going beyond the “tentative and equivocal half-measures of past years’’, but said much remained to be done.

Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has estimated that during the 1952-1960 Mau Mau revolt in central Kenya, about 90,000 Kenyans were killed or maimed and 160,000 detained.

ADVERTISEMENT

U.N. investigators also said British colonialists also committed gross human rights violations, including land expropriation, killings, torture and sexual violence, against hundreds of thousands of people in western Kenya over decades.

Charles’ visit came at a time when former colonies are demanding that Britain do more to recognise the abuses of its colonial past. Some – notably Barbados and Jamaica have been re-evaluating their ties to the monarchy.

Britain agreed to a 20 million pound ($24 million) out-of-court settlement in 2013 to more than 5,200 survivors of abuses during the Mau Mau conflict, but it has refused to issue an apology and has rebuffed claims by other communities.

Britain’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Neil Wigan, told a local radio station earlier said that an apology would take his country into “difficult legal territory”.

Acknowledgement alone is not enough,’’ said David Ngasura, a historian from the Talai clan in western Kenya, whose members were forced from their land in the 1930s and sent to detention camps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, much of that land belongs to multinational tea companies.

“I am yet to hear him about compensation and reparations by the British government to the victims of historical injustices meted by the British colonial government.”

Kipchoge araap Chomu, the great-grandson of King Koitalel Arap Samoei, who led a decade-long rebellion by the Nandi people before he was killed by a British colonel in 1905, said Charles’ speech fell short of his hopes for an apology, reparations and the return of his ancestor’s remains.

“(Charles) just beat around the bush, went round, round saying ‘we recognise the pain, we can’t change the past’,” Chomu said.

Chomu suggested Britain follow the example of Germany, which has apologised for its slaughter of tribes people in Namibia more than a century ago and agreed to fund projects worth over a billion euros.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charles and Camilla visited a cemetery for veterans of World War Two. They awarded four veterans, who fought alongside the British, medals to replace ones they had disposed of during the Mau Mau uprising.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Court sacks former Benue Governor Gabriel Suswam from senate

BREAKING: Court sacks former Benue Governor Gabriel Suswam from senate

Fani-Kayode urges deportation of Islamic preacher for labeling military 'Muslim'

Fani-Kayode urges deportation of Islamic preacher for labeling military 'Muslim'

Father, son do fight – Fubara explains as PDP governors meet Wike in Abuja

Father, son do fight – Fubara explains as PDP governors meet Wike in Abuja

Be ready to work diligently or you leave us - Tinubu warns ministers

Be ready to work diligently or you leave us - Tinubu warns ministers

Survivors says King Charles’ regret for colonial abuses in Kenya not enough

Survivors says King Charles’ regret for colonial abuses in Kenya not enough

Tinubu needs ₦5.5 billion for student loan project

Tinubu needs ₦5.5 billion for student loan project

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Restore sanity on Lagos roads - Ex-chairman APC Diaspora urges Sanwo-Olu

Restore sanity on Lagos roads - Ex-chairman APC Diaspora urges Sanwo-Olu

Rivers Police refutes claims of deliberate teargassing of Gov Fubara

Rivers Police refutes claims of deliberate teargassing of Gov Fubara

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nicholas Spencer and his wife, Mackenzie Leigh Mathias Spencer [Alamy/Daily Mirror]

American couple escape death penalty after pleading guilty to maltreating Ugandan boy

Antonio Guterres

UN chief Guterres shocked as Israel accuses him of justifying Hamas terrorism

100,000 pro-Palestinian protesters in London demand ceasefire

100,000 pro-Palestinian protesters in London demand ceasefire

Internally displaced people at a camp in Borno State, Nigeria [Twitter/@ProfZulum]

114 million people displaced by war, violence worldwide