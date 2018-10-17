Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

'Randomly shooting everyone': Witnesses on Crimea college attack

'Randomly shooting everyone': Witnesses on Crimea college attack

Students in the Crimean college where at least 17 people died on Wednesday said they heard shooting and chaos as students fled from a gunman or multiple gunmen in the building.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Special forces at the scene of an attack at a college in Crimea on Wednesday play

Special forces at the scene of an attack at a college in Crimea on Wednesday

(KERCH.FM/AFP)

Students in the Crimean college where at least 17 people died on Wednesday said they heard shooting and chaos as students fled from a gunman or multiple gunmen in the building.

"I was at a class when I heard shooting on the first floor," said one student in the Kerch Polytechnical College on the Crimean peninsula, who asked not to by identified.

"When we all ran out into the corridor, there were others running and shouting that some guy with a machine gun was randomly shooting everyone in turn," the student told AFP.

Crimea's regional leader Sergei Aksyonov said the perpetrator of the attack was a 22-year-old student in the school who lives in Kerch and shot himself afterwards.

Investigators however identified the attacker as 18-year-old Vladislav Roslyakov, a fourth-year student whose body was found "with a gunshot wound" on the premises.

The nature of the attack remained unclear after Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that there was an explosion and investigators initially said an "unidentified explosive device" had gone off.

Witnesses said that they heard an explosion as well as shots.

A map locating the Crimean city of Kerch, where at least 17 people were killed in an attack on a technical college play

A map locating the Crimean city of Kerch, where at least 17 people were killed in an attack on a technical college

(AFP)

"Then a strong explosion went off, but thank God, I was already outside and saw our guys being thrown out of the windows by the explosive wave," said the student.

"There's a lot of them, the ambulances did not have enough stretchers," he said, adding that more bodies could be buried under the rubble from a part of the building that collapsed.

Another student, Semyon Gavrilov, told the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper that he saw "a young man with a gun walking around shooting everybody" and hid in a classroom.

"After 10 minutes police with automatic rifles arrived," he said. "I don't know what happened to the shooter."

The college's head Olga Grebennikova told local website Kerch.TV that she was called away on business and came back to the school to witness complete chaos, including reports of multiple shooters.

"They blew up the corridor, they ran around, throwing explosives, ran around with automatic rifles, opening classes and killing anybody they could find," she said sobbing.

At least 17 people were killed in the college, with dozens more injured.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Blue wine? A tea-infused vintage? Spain startup shakes things upbullet
2 Climate change cited in dwindling of Puerto Rico insectsbullet
3 Equatorial Guinea strongman hands out top military posts to familybullet

Related Articles

Two pilots killed in Ukraine fighter jet crash: military
Mongolia invites North Korea's Kim to visit
Russian Orthodox Church cuts ties with Constantinople
Lifestyle Welcome to Socotra Island, the most alien-looking place on Earth that is thought to be the original birthplace of Mankind and sure to haunt you for life with its enchanting beauty
Koreas to hold talks this month on joint Olympic bid
Politics Lesley Stahl confronts Trump on Kim Jong Un 'love': 'He presides over a cruel kingdom of repression, gulags, starvation ... slave labor, public executions'
Update: Migrant truck crash kills 22 in Turkey
19 killed in migrant vehicle crash in Turkey
'Zombie' storm Leslie smashes into Portugal

World

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has urged deputies in Macedonia to ratify the name change
Greek PM urges Macedonia to ratify name deal after FM resigns
US special representative on Syria James Jeffrey, shown in this file photo, has called the Russian-Turkish deal for a buffer zone around Syria's Idlib a "major step" that has "frozen" the country's devastating war
US envoy says Idlib deal 'freezes' Syria conflict
UN special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura will step down next month after more than four years in the top post
UN Syria envoy to step down next month
Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg has apologised to women who suffered reprisals after having relations with German soldiers during the country's war-time occupation
Norway apologises to mistreated war-time 'German girls'
X
Advertisement