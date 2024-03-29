ADVERTISEMENT
Obama, Clinton support Biden at NYC fundraiser amid protests

News Agency Of Nigeria

Former President Obama flew from Washington to New York in the government aircraft Air Force One with his former Vice President Biden.

Barack Obama and Bill Clinton in 2008.
Barack Obama and Bill Clinton in 2008.

The three Democrats appeared together at a major fundraising event in New York. The event at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan also featured several music stars.

Biden’s campaign team said it raised more than 26 million U.S. dollars. The campaign show was accompanied by protests against the U. S. government’s Middle East policy, with hecklers interrupting the prominent Democrats on stage several times, and others demonstrating outside.

Several thousand people attended the event, having paid between 225 dollars and half a million dollars for a ticket. Former President Obama flew from Washington to New York in the government aircraft Air Force One with his former Vice President Biden.

Clinton made his way to the event. The three sat together on stage for a moderated panel discussion, talking about democracy, life in the White House, international conflicts and difficult decisions as president. Obama and Clinton praised Biden’s work.

He, in turn, attacked the Republican former president Donald Trump, who wants to run against the incumbent in November’s election. Biden warned that his rival denies climate change, is on good terms with autocrats around the world and wants to curtail fundamental rights.

Obama said that voters are faced with the question of who is interested in their concerns and cares about them.

“I’m pretty sure the other guy doesn’t,” he said of Trump. But on Biden, he said, “this guy does.”

