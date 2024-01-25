Lagos ranks above Dubai, Miami, rated 19th best city in the world — See full list

In the report, the magazine said it concluded after quizzing thousands of city-dwellers to rank the best cities.

Some of the criteria used for ranking the cities include food, culture and nightlife.

The report rated Lagos above popular cities like Beijing in China, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Miami in the United States and Glasgow in the United Kingdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Whether you’re a staunch mainlander or from Lekki, there’s something for everyone in Lagos, Africa’s most populous city. Posh Victoria Island continues to deliver a trifecta of swanky resorts, food haunts, and nightlife. Lekki is for the brunchers.

“On the mainland, Kuti’s Bistro in Ikeja, owned by the legendary Afrobeat family, serves up reliably delicious food and hosts parties, karaoke and games nights. And then there are the beaches — hit up Oniru Beach for some fun in the sun, but be sure to bring naira for this private beach,” the report reads.

See the full list below.