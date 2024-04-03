ADVERTISEMENT
It shouldn't have happened' - Israel says it killed aid workers by mistake

News Agency Of Nigeria

The statement follows call by Israeli allies, including the U.S., demanding a full and independent investigation into the incident.

“I want to be very clear the strike was not carried out with the intention of harming WCK aid workers.

“It was a mistake that followed a misidentification at night during a war in very complex conditions. It shouldn’t have happened,” Chief of the General Staff, Herzi Halevi, said in a video statement.

His statement followed calls by Israeli allies, including the U.S., demanding a full and independent investigation into the incident.

The seven staff members from Palestine, Australia, Poland, Britain, and one of them holding dual U.S.-Canadian citizenship, were delivering aid in a convoy to famine-stricken Gaza, said a statement from WCK, a U.S.-based organisation.

They were killed in a “targeted attack” by the Israeli military, said the statement, urging Israel to stop the indiscriminate killing in Gaza.

News Agency Of Nigeria

