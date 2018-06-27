Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

In West Bank, Prince William speaks of Palestinian 'country'

In West Bank Prince William speaks of Palestinian 'country'

Britain's Prince William found himself on diplomatic thin ice during a visit to the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Wednesday when he called the Palestinian Territories a "country".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Britain's Prince William reviews honour guards before meeting Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah on June 27, 2018 play

Britain's Prince William reviews honour guards before meeting Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah on June 27, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Britain's Prince William found himself on diplomatic thin ice during a visit to the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Wednesday when he called the Palestinian Territories a "country".

Meeting with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in Ramallah, the prince appeared to fall foul of the complex language surrounding the Middle East conflict.

"Thank you for welcoming me, and I am very glad that our two countries work so closely together and have had success stories with education and relief work in the past," he told Abbas, speaking without notes.

The international community typically refrains from referring to the Palestinian Territories as a country or state, instead supporting the Palestinian demand for a sovereign state in the future -- the so-called two-state solution.

And while Palestine has observer status at the United Nations, it is not an officially recognised member state.

The Likud party of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who the prince met in Jerusalem on Tuesday, rejects Palestinian statehood and supports Jewish settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where Abbas's Palestinian Authority is based.

Israel's coalition government, considered the most right-wing in the country's history, includes ministers who have voiced support for annexing the West Bank.

There was no immediate comment from the British foreign office or from royal officials in London on whether William made a slip of the tongue.

The trip, the first by a senior royal to both Israel and the Palestinian Territories, comes at a particularly sensitive time after US President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as capital of Israel.

The US move outraged Palestinians and sparked deadly clashes on the border with Gaza.

On Thursday, the prince is to complete his stay by visiting historical and religious sites in east Jerusalem.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Zimbabwe Two dead from presidential rally blastbullet
2 In Mali 32 Fula civilians killed in attack: local groupbullet
3 In Mexico 6 police officers killedbullet

Related Articles

Strategy These five companies have announced the appointment of new directors
United Nations Palestinian refugee agency struggles to meet deficit
World Behind on payments to China, Sri Lanka coughed up territory instead
World Removing an inconvenient dot from the west bank
In Britain Prince William heads for historic Middle East tour
Entertainment Telemundo has a big goal: Win the world cup
Classic TV 20 greatest Nigerian shows of all time
World For democrats challenging party incumbents, insurgency has its limits
In Kaduna Police shut down major highways over arraignment of El-Zakzaki

World

The case has sparked nationwide protests
In Spain Victim of sexual abuse gang speaks out for first time
Journalists take part in a protest in Buenos Aires on June 8, 2016
In Argentina Government slashes jobs at state news agency
South Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar signs documents as Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir (C) and South Sudan President Salva Kiir (L) look on after the two South Sudanese arch-foes agreed to a "permanent" ceasefire
Salva Kiir South Sudan foes agree 'permanent' ceasefire within 72 hours
Devlet Bahceli, 70, has been chairman of the hard right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) since 1997
Devlet Bahceli The nationalist with a role in Erdogan's new Turkey