Canada's FM calls for transparent probe into missing Saudi journalist

Speaking to lawmakers, Chrystia Freeland said Canada was "very concerned" about Khashoggi's disappearance and conveyed this earlier to Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland is calling for a transparent investigation into the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi play

(AFP/File)

Canada's foreign minister called Monday for a full and transparent probe on the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, during a telephone conversation with her Saudi counterpart.

"I expressed Canada's deep concerns and asked for a thorough, transparent and credible investigation," she said. "I emphasized that those responsible must be held to account. I have been in very close touch with our G7 and NATO allies on this issue."

Khashoggi, a Saudi national and US resident who became increasingly critical of powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has not been seen since he walked into the Istanbul consulate to sort out marriage paperwork on October 2.

Turkish officials have said they believe he was killed -- a claim Saudi Arabia has denied -- with the controversy dealing a huge blow to the kingdom's image and efforts by its youthful crown prince to showcase a reform drive.

Relations between Canada and Saudi Arabia have been tense in recent months.

After Canada criticized the Saudi arrest of human rights activists, the kingdom retaliated by expelling the Canadian ambassador, recalling its own envoy to Ottawa and freezing trade and investment between the two countries.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

