5 talking points ahead of Naija Super 8 friday Kick-off

Naija Super 8, is all set to begin on Friday, July 7th at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena.
Naija Super 8, is all set to begin on Friday, July 7th at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

Following a successful play-off in Eket, where 12 top-voted clubs from the six zones in Nigeria battled to emerge the flagbearer of their respective zones at the biggest off-season tournament, fans' expectations were heightened, while the unveiling of Akwa United and Sporting Lagos as the wildcard clubs further took fan excitement a notch higher and made the tournament a talk-of-town.

The eight clubs vying for glory include; Enyimba International, Remo Stars, Lobi Stars, Katsina United, Rivers United, Yobe Desert Stars, Sporting Lagos and Akwa United. The tournament, which is organised by Flykite Productions in partnership with MultiChoice Nigeria and sponsored by MTN, Hero Lager, DStv, GOtv, SuperSport, Moniepoint, Pepsi and Custodian Assurance, will feature 27 games to be played between Friday, July 7 and Sunday, July 16.

Below are five talking points ahead of the first game of the tournament;

The fan-centric tournament is a game-changer for participating clubs because they are set to earn ₦3 million for every game they play, besides the tournament’s grand prize of ₦25 million and trophy. Similarly, the runner-up will walk away with ₦9 million. Along with the match bonuses, the clubs will also be given transportation and jersey subsidies to boost their preparation for the tournament.

The clubs will also be given transportation and jersey subsidies to boost their preparation for the tournament.
The clubs will also be given transportation and jersey subsidies to boost their preparation for the tournament.

To ensure the quality of the games is up to international standards, Flykite Productions assigned legendary Nigerian players to each of the clubs as mentors. Former Ajax pacy winger, Tijani Babangida will mentor Enyimba International, while former VFL Wolfsburg striker, Jonathan Akpoborie will mentor Sporting Lagos. Super Eagles 2002 World Cup goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, will mentor the other wildcard team, Akwa United, with Mutiu Adepoju, assigned to mentor Lobi Stars.

Flykite Productions assigned legendary Nigerian players to each of the clubs as mentors.
Flykite Productions assigned legendary Nigerian players to each of the clubs as mentors.

Former FC Shakhtar Donetsk and Wigan Athletic striker, Julius Aghahowa was assigned to mentor Remo Stars of Ikenne, while Victor Ikpeba, 1997 African Player of the Year will mentor giant killers, Yobe Desert Stars. Katsina United will be mentored by NPFL legend, Victor Ezeji, while Rivers United got former Super Eagles captain, Garba Lawal.

A blend of entertainment and refreshment: Music and sport are inseparable. The matchdays will also provide fans at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena live performances by top afro beats artists namely Pheelz, Portable, Crayon, Peruzzi, 9ice, Lil Kesh Daddy Showkey and many more. In addition to the music entertainment, fans will be able to refresh themselves at the Pepsi and Hero Lager Beer stands at the stadium.

In addition to the music entertainment, fans will be able to refresh themselves at the Pepsi and Hero Lager Beer stands at the stadium.
In addition to the music entertainment, fans will be able to refresh themselves at the Pepsi and Hero Lager Beer stands at the stadium.
Fancentrici

Flykite Productions has continued to reiterate that Naija Super 8 was created to bring the fans back into the stadium and offer you unforgettable stadium experiences. All manners of incentives have been rolled out to thrill fans including live musical performances, giveaways, and subsidies for clubs among other laudable initiatives.

You cannot afford to not miss any of the games as the stadium atmosphere promises to be electric. Grab your tickets to be a part of this tournament. Regular ticket goes for N300, while VIP ticket on midweek matchday goes for ₦1000 and ₦2000 for weekend games. Visit Naija Super 8 to buy tickets for yourself, your friends and everyone who loves good football.

You cannot afford to not miss any of the games as the stadium atmosphere promises to be electric
You cannot afford to not miss any of the games as the stadium atmosphere promises to be electric
There is no gainsaying that Nigerian football will never remain the same because of the game-changing Naija Super 8.
There is no gainsaying that Nigerian football will never remain the same because of the game-changing Naija Super 8.

To ensure fans all over the country enjoy this football fest, all the games will be broadcast live All the matches will be live on SuperSport Football (DStv ch 205 & GOtv ch 61), SuperSport Variety 4 (DStv ch 209). The games begin with the clash between Enyimba International and Remo Stars of Ikenne on Friday at 4:30 pm Games on the second matchday with Akwa United and Yobe Desert Stars clash at 2 pm, which will be followed by Rivers United and Lobi Stars game at 4:30 pm.

There is no gainsaying that Nigerian football will never remain the same because of the game-changing Naija Super 8.

