No postponement - PDP vows to proceed with presidential primaries

Earlier reports have indicated that the party was considering postponement of the event which will lead to the emergence of its flag bearer in 2023 elections.

A source had told Pulse that the party may conduct an opening ceremony and announce the postponement at the event.

However, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, has come out to debunk such notion.

In a statement released on Saturday, Ologunagba said the party was not planning to shelve the convention for a later date.

The statement read, “For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP states in very clear terms that is has not postponed its 2022 Special National Convention. The 2022 Special National Convention of the PDP is on course as scheduled today, Saturday May 28, 2022 and there is no contemplation whatsoever for postponement,” the statement read.

“The PDP as a party of due process has since commenced processes to elect our Presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections in line with our mission to rescue and rebuild our nation from misrule.”

He added that the PDP “remains focused and will not be distracted by the shenanigans and underhand dealings of the rudderless, deceitful and manipulative All Progressives Congress (APC), which is desperate to orchestrate uncertainties, derail the electoral process and subvert the Will of the people in the 2023 general elections.”

Ologunagba stated that the exercise “is already on course, our Presidential candidates, national delegates, teeming members of our great Party and Nigerians from across the country are set for the National Convention, which will at the end, credibly and transparently deliver a Presidential candidate who will be the choice of majority of Nigerians in the 2023 general elections.”

The primaries will be contested by 13 aspirants after the former Anambra state Governor, Peter Obi and another aspirant, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, pulled out of the race.