ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Laguda wins Surulere bye-election as APC retains Gbajabiamila's rep seat

Nurudeen Shotayo

Laguda will replace Gbajabiamila in the green chamber after the latter vacated his seat to become President Tinubu's Chief of Staff.

Laguda wins Surulere bye-election as APC retains Gbajabiamila's rep seat
Laguda wins Surulere bye-election as APC retains Gbajabiamila's rep seat

Recommended articles

In the election that was held on Saturday, February 3, 2024, Laguda, a former APC chairman in the Surulere Local Government, brushed aside all his contenders to secure a comfortable win.

Declaring the results, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer for the bye-election, Prof Simeon Adebayo, said the APC candidate polled 11,203 votes.

His closest rival from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored a paltry 278 votes, while the Labour Party candidate garnered 240 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laguda will replace Femi Gbajabiamila at the green chamber after the latter vacated his seat to become President Bola Tinubu's Chief of Staff.

The seasoned lawmaker was the Speaker of the House of Representatives between 2019 and 2023.

Gbaja, as fondly called, won his re-election into the House for the sixth consecutive term to represent the the Surulere 1 Federal Constituency during the February 25 National Assembly election.

But he vacated his seat in June 2023 after Tinubu appointed him Chief of Staff.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Laguda wins Surulere bye-election as APC retains Gbajabiamila's rep seat

Laguda wins Surulere bye-election as APC retains Gbajabiamila's rep seat

Awujale installs EKO Hospital co-founder Sonny Kuku as Ogbeni Oja of Ijebuland

Awujale installs EKO Hospital co-founder Sonny Kuku as Ogbeni Oja of Ijebuland

We'll support any winner of by-election on condition – Surulere residents

We'll support any winner of by-election on condition – Surulere residents

FG pledges to stabilise Forex

FG pledges to stabilise Forex

Nigerians to reap benefits of subsidy removal soon - Gbajabiamila

Nigerians to reap benefits of subsidy removal soon - Gbajabiamila

Federal university Katsina matriculates 9,000 students

Federal university Katsina matriculates 9,000 students

Fashola, wife absent at polling unit as Surulere elects Gbaja's replacement

Fashola, wife absent at polling unit as Surulere elects Gbaja's replacement

Nigerian women responsible for dollar crisis - Fayose

Nigerian women responsible for dollar crisis - Fayose

Nigeria has highest number of people in forced prostitution in Belgium - Envoy

Nigeria has highest number of people in forced prostitution in Belgium - Envoy

Pulse Sports

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

If you worry me, I will visit your matter - Daniel Bwala warns Obi supporters

If you worry me, I will visit your matter - Daniel Bwala warns Obi supporters

Seyi Makinde and Atiku Abubakar [Punch]

Atiku yet to call, message Makinde since the Ibadan explosion

Abdullahi Ganduje and Yahaya Bello

APC warns Yahaya Bello – No vacancy for national chairman position

“Peter Obi playing politics with insecurity – Buhari’s former aide [PN]

Bashir Ahmad questions Peter Obi's motive in recent visit to Al-Kadriyar family