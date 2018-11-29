news

Atiku Abubakar has made known his interest to enter a debate with President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2019 elections.

The candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) mentioned this in Abuja at an inauguration ceremony organized by his party. His comment appears a follow-up to an earlier invitation offered by his party.

"I have been asked to remind the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari that I, Atiku Abubakar, am ready for a debate," The Cable News confirms Atiku's statement in a report published on Thursday, November 29, 2018.

In the report, Atiku Abubakar also demands the removal of the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris, to ensure a smooth election.

He acknowledges a tough task running against President Buhari who may proof more resourceful compared to him.

"We must run a disciplined campaign based on issues. We are facing an APC government desperate for power so this will be a tough if not toughest campaign.

"I made clear from the beginning that my campaign will be focused on issues rather than attack on characters. Nigerians know the APC government has failed woefully.

"We must continue to remind our people of that and also tell them what we will do differently."

Anticipating a hitch-free election next year, the PDP candidate urges Buhari to sign the Electoral Act Amendment into law.