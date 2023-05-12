The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Apapa summons LP lawyers for tribunal briefing after latest court ruling

Nurudeen Shotayo

Apapa argued that the court has affirmed his right to be in charge as the Labour Party National Chairman.

Peter Obi isn't picking my calls, Apapa laments over LP chairmanship tussle.
Peter Obi isn't picking my calls, Apapa laments over LP chairmanship tussle.

Recommended articles

Apapa, therefore, summoned all the lawyers currently representing the Labour Party at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) to come and furnish him with details of proceedings at the tribunal within the next 48 hours.

He said this shortly after an Abuja Federal High Court ruled on Friday that it has jurisdiction to hear the case before it regarding the leadership tussle in Labour Party.

Pulse reports that the Julius Abure led-Labour Party had asked the court to declare that it doesn't have jurisdiction to hear the case which was filed by the Apapa faction claiming it was an internal party affair.

ADVERTISEMENT

It would be recalled that Apapa had taken over as the party's National Chairman immediately after an Abuja High Court ordered Abure to stay away from parading himself as the national chairman following suspension imposed on him by his Ward in Edo State over alleged anti-party activities.

The allegations against Abure include bribery, forgery, and conspiracy against the party, but a High Court in Benin subsequently gave an order restraining anybody from removing the embattled party chairman from his office.

His status was solidified by the Labour Party's National Executive Council (NEC) during a meeting in Asaba, Delta State, back in April, which was also attended by the party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

However, reacting to the recent court ruling, Apapa expressed his appreciation for the swiftness of the court in dispensing a verdict in the suit. He argued that the ruling has now confirmed that he has the right to be in charge until another ruling says otherwise.

Apapa said: "I'm so pleased that justice has taken place today because under normal circumstances we begin to doubt but today we're happy that the judge has acted promptly and reasonably. There's no doubt that I'm now in charge. It has now been confirmed by the court that I have the right to be in charge until another order is taking place. As of today, I'm the acting chairman of the party and anybody who parades himself, apart from myself is acting illegally.

ADVERTISEMENT

"And I want to tell the whole world that, come next Friday the real suit will start where the issues of forgery and conspiracy and so forth will commence and from there we know actually if that offense has been committed or not.

"I want to use this opportunity again to tell the whole world, that the tribunal that is going on, I want to invite all the lawyers that are representing the Labour Party that they should come for a briefing. They should come and give me updates of what is happening in that tribunal within the next 48 hours because right now I'm the person on the driver's seat and I'm fully in charge. I'm using this opportunity for them to know that I'm fully in charge."

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I must be president of Nigeria - Obi declares

I must be president of Nigeria - Obi declares

Apapa summons LP lawyers for tribunal briefing after latest court ruling

Apapa summons LP lawyers for tribunal briefing after latest court ruling

Oodua Youths threaten to shut down MultiChoice offices from Monday over tariff hike

Oodua Youths threaten to shut down MultiChoice offices from Monday over tariff hike

I am leaving behind a better judiciary in Edo – CJ

I am leaving behind a better judiciary in Edo – CJ

Buhari commends Gowon for establishing NYSC 50 years ago

Buhari commends Gowon for establishing NYSC 50 years ago

Naira depreciates further to ₦748/$ at parallel market

Naira depreciates further to ₦748/$ at parallel market

We’ll continue clamp down on cultists’ activities in Ogun – Police

We’ll continue clamp down on cultists’ activities in Ogun – Police

2,167 repentant insurgents graduate from FG’s programme – Official

2,167 repentant insurgents graduate from FG’s programme – Official

Govt., others must combat rising youth unemployment – Ajanaku

Govt., others must combat rising youth unemployment – Ajanaku

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Toyin Abraham, Eniola Badmus were vocal supporters of Tinubu

Tinubu appoints Eniola Badmus, Toyin Abraham, other Nollywood stars

Festus Keyamo, SAN

Illiteracy is a disease - Keyamo mocks Obidients over Russian lawyer rumour

President Muhammadu Buhari (right) will hand over office to Bola Tinubu (middle) on May 29, 2023, as constitutionally required [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Why Tinubu will be sworn in on May 29 despite court cases, explained

Presidential candidates, Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwanso (Channels TV)

IReV fails to upload complete results 69 days after 2023 presidential elections