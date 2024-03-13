ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

CCTV exposes 2 officers helping Chinese prisoner to escape from Nsawam prison

Andreas Kamasah

Two prison officers, Joseph Oteng and Sergeant Isaac Boateng Bonsu, have appeared in an Accra Circuit Court on charges of aiding in the escape of Wang Xiao, a Chinese convict imprisoned at Nsawam Medium Prison.

Nsawam Prison - Ghana
Nsawam Prison - Ghana

The accused officers face charges of conspiracy and aiding escape, stemming from an incident where they allegedly facilitated Xiao's escape from custody.

Recommended articles

Initially, Oteng and Bonsu claimed that Xiao escaped when they were approached by a vehicle outside a hospital after a medical visit. However, CCTV footage from a hotel has contradicted their account, revealing that they escorted Xiao to a hotel to meet his wife in a room.

According to the prosecution, the accused officers escorted Xiao to the hotel, where he and his wife fled through the room's balcony while the officers waited in the reception area.

Despite pleading not guilty, the court, presided over by Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah, granted Oteng and Bonsu bail in the sum of GhC100,000 each, with two sureties to be justified. They are scheduled to reappear in court on April 9, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Inspector Wisdom Alorwu, leading the prosecution, explained that the complainant was the third in command at Nsawam Medium Security Prisons, and Oteng and Bonsu served under his supervision.

Alorwu detailed the events leading to Xiao's escape, stating that on February 7, 2024, the two officers escorted Xiao to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment. After the treatment, Oteng and Bonsu allegedly agreed to accompany Xiao to a hotel to meet his wife in exchange for a reward of GHC1,000, which they planned to split.

Upon reaching the hotel, the officers removed Xiao's handcuffs and accompanied him to the reception, where Bonsu informed the receptionist that they were there to see someone in one of the rooms. Xiao and his wife allegedly fled through the balcony while the officers remained in the reception area.

Following the escape, the officers reportedly hid the handcuffs at Tema Station Hockey and falsely claimed to their superiors that Xiao escaped in a taxi. However, further investigation, including CCTV footage from the hotel, revealed the true sequence of events.

The prosecution maintains that Oteng and Bonsu were complicit in Xiao's escape and acted in breach of their duty as prison officers.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Miyetti Allah members protest in Abuja for release of detained president

Miyetti Allah members protest in Abuja for release of detained president

Improve service delivery, ease residents' hardships - Kwara Govt tells IBEDC

Improve service delivery, ease residents' hardships - Kwara Govt tells IBEDC

Atiku is not interested in leaving PDP

Atiku is not interested in leaving PDP

What do senators stand to lose when they are suspended?

What do senators stand to lose when they are suspended?

UK economy grows by 0.2% in January, emerging from recession hopes rise

UK economy grows by 0.2% in January, emerging from recession hopes rise

Your administration is visionless, spending Rivers money carelessly - APC chairman tells Fubara

Your administration is visionless, spending Rivers money carelessly - APC chairman tells Fubara

I'm more than 60 years on earth, I shouldn’t be afraid of death - Remi Tinubu

I'm more than 60 years on earth, I shouldn’t be afraid of death - Remi Tinubu

How 'curiosity' landed Senator Ningi in trouble after paying ₦30m for budget analysis

How 'curiosity' landed Senator Ningi in trouble after paying ₦30m for budget analysis

Nigeria planned to locally launch satellite into space in 2025 — it's no longer possible

Nigeria planned to locally launch satellite into space in 2025 — it's no longer possible

Pulse Sports

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ndifon will be arraigned in court on a date to be given by the court [Daily Trust]

Ndifon, Anyanwu ordered to defend charges as court rejects no-case submission

Military uncovers 2 illegal oil sites, 30 refining camps in Rivers

Military uncovers 2 illegal oil bunkering sites, 30 refining camps in Rivers

The tricycle rider died on the spot [Punch]

Refuse compactor falls off Lagos bridge, crushes tricycle rider to death

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Lagos mother attempted to end her baby’s life using Sniper over convulsions