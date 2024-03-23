ADVERTISEMENT
Yobe Governor doles out ₦50,000 cash support to each of 1,000 orphans

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Buni expressed appreciation to religious leaders for promoting the importance of supporting orphans and urged them to continue the message beyond Ramadan.

He made the declaration while inaugurating the distribution of cash support of ₦50,000 to each of the 1,000 orphans in the 17 local government areas of the state.

He said that a significant number of Yobe children had been enrolled in the state’s Tsangaya education system (a traditional Islamic education system), reportedly performing impressively.

The governor commended existing charity efforts of different stakeholders, particularly during Ramadan, and encouraged such acts of generosity all year round.

He said the annual programme of giving cash support to orphans was designed to give them a sense of belonging, particularly during festive periods.

Governor Buni expressed appreciation to religious leaders for promoting the importance of supporting orphans and urged them to continue the message beyond Ramadan.

He called on Yobe residents to use the holy month of Ramadan to pray for peace and prosperity for the state and the nation.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the Yobe government for the ₦50,000 gesture.

