The Presidency says the heads of security agencies in the country cannot all be relieved of their duties "just like that".

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this in Abuja at a book launch while fielding questions from journalists on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

"This is not the right time to sack head of security agencies," Mustapha announced.

“You don’t sack people like that. There are processes and I believe that, at the opportune time, those processes will be followed. You don’t just wake up and say sack people, it doesn’t happen like that,” he added.

Recall that the House of Representatives and some Nigerians had advised President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the present crop of service chiefs as those occupying the positions have stayed beyond their time.