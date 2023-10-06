Why Nigerian scholars were not nominated for Nobel Prize

The Secretary-General of the committee, Prof. Yakubu Ochefu was reacting to the recent announcement of the 2023 Nobel Prize winners.

He spoke at a news conference to herald the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the committee in Abuja on Friday.

Ochefu explained that for Nigerians to feature in the Nobel prize nominations, there must be a major breakthrough in cutting-edge research.

“This comes back to the work that the CVCNU has been doing over the years which is to improve the funding of the university system.

“To win a Nobel prize is a product of sustained and rigorous research in the academic discipline, it is not a one-off thing.

“It looks surprising that the average age for a Nobel prize winner is 50 years, it means that the person would have been doing research for at least 10 years to make a major breakthrough in his area of specialisation.

“We do not have enough funding for research in this country, there is a correlation between the quantum of resources available for research and the development of every country.

“And the benchmark is at least one per cent of your Gross Domestic Product (GDP) should be set aside for research and innovation, we are not even doing 0.1 per cent,” he said.

Ochefu also added that the absence of facilities to do cutting-edge research over a sustained period of time to compete with researchers from other parts of the world was a major challenge.

The Nobel Prize is an international prize awarded annually since 1901 for achievements in physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Literature and Peace.

Nobel Prizes have been awarded to over 800 individuals since inception.

Norwegian author Jon Fosse is the winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable.