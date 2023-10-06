ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Why Nigerian scholars were not nominated for Nobel Prize

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nobel Prize is an international prize awarded annually since 1901 for achievements in physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Literature and Peace.

Prof Wole Soyinka won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1986. [PremiumTimes]
Prof Wole Soyinka won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1986. [PremiumTimes]

Recommended articles

The Secretary-General of the committee, Prof. Yakubu Ochefu was reacting to the recent announcement of the 2023 Nobel Prize winners.

He spoke at a news conference to herald the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the committee in Abuja on Friday.

Ochefu explained that for Nigerians to feature in the Nobel prize nominations, there must be a major breakthrough in cutting-edge research.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This comes back to the work that the CVCNU has been doing over the years which is to improve the funding of the university system.

“To win a Nobel prize is a product of sustained and rigorous research in the academic discipline, it is not a one-off thing.

“It looks surprising that the average age for a Nobel prize winner is 50 years, it means that the person would have been doing research for at least 10 years to make a major breakthrough in his area of specialisation.

“We do not have enough funding for research in this country, there is a correlation between the quantum of resources available for research and the development of every country.

“And the benchmark is at least one per cent of your Gross Domestic Product (GDP) should be set aside for research and innovation, we are not even doing 0.1 per cent,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ochefu also added that the absence of facilities to do cutting-edge research over a sustained period of time to compete with researchers from other parts of the world was a major challenge.

The Nobel Prize is an international prize awarded annually since 1901 for achievements in physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Literature and Peace.

Nobel Prizes have been awarded to over 800 individuals since inception.

Norwegian author Jon Fosse is the winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable.

Wole Soyinka, a Nigerian, became the first African to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1986.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We fight to end breast cancer from killing our women – Female doctors

We fight to end breast cancer from killing our women – Female doctors

Why Nigerian scholars were not nominated for Nobel Prize

Why Nigerian scholars were not nominated for Nobel Prize

Customs intercepts foreign rice, others worth ₦1.76bn in September

Customs intercepts foreign rice, others worth ₦1.76bn in September

In US, Tinubu courts Nigeria’s diaspora resources for national development

In US, Tinubu courts Nigeria’s diaspora resources for national development

Police Inspector, security guards shot as robbers invade hotel in Sagamu

Police Inspector, security guards shot as robbers invade hotel in Sagamu

2 men jailed 20 years each for kidnapping Mike Ozekhome a decade ago

2 men jailed 20 years each for kidnapping Mike Ozekhome a decade ago

More woes for Naira Marley as court summons him over internet fraud case

More woes for Naira Marley as court summons him over internet fraud case

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police

Police name nurse who injected Mohbad as prime suspect in his death

Police name nurse who injected Mohbad as prime suspect in his death

Pulse Sports

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

Nigeria gained independence in 1960 and many activists, politicians and journalists contributed to the feat. [Pulse NG]

6 key figures who paved the way for Nigeria’s Independence in 1960

Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC. [Guardian]

Labour unions to decide on strike today following their meeting with FG