This is contained in a statement by Mr Patrick Ukah, Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education.

Ukah said that the decisions was based on the recommendations by the Examination Ethics Disciplinary Committee of the state.

He said: ”they are to suffer deferment of promotion by one year and banned from supervision of any school examination for a period of three years.

“I have directed the Post Primary Education Board (PPEB) to implement the deferment of promotions by one year for the 41 affected teachers.

“While others are being sanctioned, P.O. Okolo, is to be given a letter of commendation for a job well done during the examination.

“The principals and examination officers of 13 public secondary schools and one private secondary school indicted for examination malpractice are to be issued with letters of warning by PPEB to desist from acts of negligence,” he said.

Ukah also approved Anointed Secondary School, Ubogo, Udu Local Government Area, which was closed down last year for examination malpractice be issued a warning letter and allowed to reopen to give the school a second chance to abide by laid down examination ethics.

“Mary Mount College, Boji-Boji Owa, was found guilty of examination malpractice and fined N100,000:00 as penalty to act as deterrent to other schools."

NAN reports that the Examination Ethics Disciplinary Committee, headed by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Sam Dietake.

Other representatives are the PPEB, Ministry of Justice, Nigeria Union of Teachers, All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools, Association of Private School Owners of Nigeria, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools and other officials of the ministry.