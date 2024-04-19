ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

VP Shettima calls on academics to contribute to Nigeria's security, prosperity

News Agency Of Nigeria

Shettima acknowledged the role of academics as custodians of the nation’s memory, intellectual inquiry and data-driven analysis.

Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima [Twitter:MrMtag]
Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima [Twitter:MrMtag]

Recommended articles

Shettima made the call in Abuja at the public presentation of two books titled, "Boko Haram and Other Security Challenges in Nigeria: Issues and Options for Policy,” and “Reflections on the 2023 General Elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the books were written by Prof. Abdullahi Shehu.

Represented by Dr Aliyu Moddibo, Special Adviser to the President on General Duties (Office of the Vice President), Shettima acknowledged the role of academics as custodians of the nation’s memory, intellectual inquiry and data-driven analysis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vice-President applauded the contributions of academics to national unity, adding that through their works, a more secure and prosperous country was possible. Shettima described the books "as a must-read book for those tasked with protecting lives and properties.

"We must ensure that our dear brother’s ideas and discoveries don’t merely remain as a literary exercise,” he added.

He commended the scholarship of the author of the books, Prof. Shehu, saying "These books aren’t only topical, but much-awaited interventions in our public discourse and policy circles.

"The books must be seen by each of us, present and absent, as an invitation to learn and adhere to the truths of our nation.

"The books are also an invitation to recreate a memory of the nation that is rooted in neither bigotry nor dishonesty.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This retelling of our history through research, free from the biases that have frustrated public discourse in Nigeria, is the memory we seek.

"We must read these books not only to understand what has been done by leaders of the nation in the past but also to guide successive generations of leaders and stakeholders involved in the business of making peace.”

He urged academics in the country and beyond to support the President Bola Tinubu administration’s efforts to surmount the challenges confronting Nigerians.

Shettima restated that the government had made security a top priority.

The Vice-President said; "the empirical research provided by scholars like Prof. Shehu is essential and serves as an indispensable resource for informing policy reforms and driving national development.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2 students fall and die trying to take a selfie at waterfall

2 students fall and die trying to take a selfie at waterfall

VP Shettima calls on academics to contribute to Nigeria's security, prosperity

VP Shettima calls on academics to contribute to Nigeria's security, prosperity

Elon Musk threatens to suspend Twitter accounts involved in engagement farming

Elon Musk threatens to suspend Twitter accounts involved in engagement farming

'Yahaya Bello' - Kogi parliament told to begin impeachment process of Gov Ododo

'Yahaya Bello' - Kogi parliament told to begin impeachment process of Gov Ododo

NCDC intervenes as 8 die, Sokoto's mysterious illness remains unidentified

NCDC intervenes as 8 die, Sokoto's mysterious illness remains unidentified

He helps deprived Nigerians of all faiths - Obi's aide denies religious politics

He helps deprived Nigerians of all faiths - Obi's aide denies religious politics

Otu allocates ₦100m to improve school children's nutrition, learning, health

Otu allocates ₦100m to improve school children's nutrition, learning, health

JAMB warns UTME candidates against sharing details with fraudsters

JAMB warns UTME candidates against sharing details with fraudsters

Ex-attorney general Adoke cleared of money laundering charges

Ex-attorney general Adoke cleared of money laundering charges

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response [Twitter:@NCDCgov]

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response

Power Minister, Adebayo Adelabu

I didn't intend to insult you - Minister of Power apologises over his freezer remark

Godwin Emefiele was removed from office by the Bola Tinubu administration over fraud allegations [Punch]

Emefiele gets ₦50 million bail in $4.5 billion fraud case

Nigerians in diaspora are urged to be patriotic toward the nation [Jenny M.C.]

Enough of social media curses on Nigeria - Lawyer urges Nigerians abroad