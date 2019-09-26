Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has issued a warning to his aides and political appointees in the state to refrain from criticizing and insulting President Muhammadu Buhari.

Umahi, who was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said anyone who insults the president should be ready to leave his administration.

The governor also warned that any political appointee who insults and downplays the achievements of other governors would be sacked.

He issued the warning in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on New Media, Mr. Francis Nwaze on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

In the statement, the governor was quoted to have said that anybody who wishes to “throw unnecessary stone against any of the above mentioned leaders should be ready to leave the administration.

According to him, “Doing such to any government or any governor in this country has no value to add to his administration.”

The statement reads, “The Governor has advised that anyone who wishes to throw unnecessary stone against any of the above mentioned leaders, should, in his or her own best interest, get ready to leave his government as such will attract immediate sacking.

“Any posting, henceforth, against the President, any governor or government from any of his appointees will attract immediate termination of appointment by him.

“If you want to castigate the President, his government or any governor, you must leave Governor Umahi’s government first.

“How does such castigation help the governor’s government?"

Umahi said the statement is his final warning to his aides and anyone who has anything to do with his administration.