Troops rescue pregnant Chibok girl with her 3 kids after 10 years in captivity

The news of Lydia’s rescue was announced in a statement by the Department of Army Public Relations on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

The victim was rescued along with her three children by troops deployed in the North-East to conduct Operation Desert Sanity III, around Ngoshe in the Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

At the time of her rescue, Lydia, who claimed to be from Pemi Town in Chibok, is said to be five months pregnant.

According to TheCable, Lydia surrendered to troops of 82 division task force battalion at Ngoshe in Gwoza LGA of the state during their operation.

However, following the infamous abduction of schoolgirls from the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State in 2014, terrorists and bandits have kidnapped hundreds of schoolchildren, especially in the northern part of the country.

In the Chibok episode, over 200 girls were abducted but over 100 of them have regained their freedom.