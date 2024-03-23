ADVERTISEMENT
Troops rescue 78 victims, neutralise 5 terrorists in Borno

News Agency Of Nigeria

Troops rescue 78 victims, neutralise 5 terrorists in Borno [Twitter/@DefenceInfoNG]
The Director, Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, announced this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the troops had continued to pounce on the vestiges of the Islamic State of West African Province and their JAS counterparts in North East Nigeria.

He said the troops successfully cleared six villages where terrorists hibernated with their hostages in a fierce gun battle, eliminating five of the criminals.

He said the enclaves and villages cleared by the troops included Ngurusoye, Sabon Gari, Mairamri 1 and 2, Bula Dalo, and Bula Dalo extension as well as Yamanci and Gargaji general areas.

According to him, the items recovered were one terrorist’s flag and a mobile phone belonging to the terrorists.

“The rescued victims are in custody for preliminary investigation and profiling.

“The troops have continued to maintain momentum in the ongoing Operation Desert Sanity III to rid the North East of terrorists and insurgents,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

