TRCN inducts 341 AAU graduands as professional teachers

News Agency Of Nigeria

TRCN’s Registrar/Chief Executive urged the inductees to be core professional teachers and contribute to the growth and development of education in Nigeria.

Graduating-students (Credit: Daily Trust)
Graduating-students (Credit: Daily Trust)

TRCN’s Registrar/Chief Executive, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye who performed the oath-taking ceremony in Ekpoma, charged them to be quality ambassadors of the university. Ajiboye further urged the inductees to be core professional teachers and contribute to the growth and development of education in Nigeria.

He said: “Teaching profession is critical and germane to the growth of any nation as any error from a teacher affects a generation”.

Ajiboye was represented by the Director, Regulation, Accreditation and Enforcement, TRCN, Dr. Okunola Abimbola Hammed. He commended the level of training impacted in the inductees by the university, saying they were expected to replicate same in their dealings as professional teachers.

With your induction today, you have been placed on a better standing in the labour market.

“The teaching profession is a very noble one, extremely important as no nation can grow beyond the quality of its teachers.”

The Chairman of the 6th induction ceremony and Acting Vice-Chancellor of AAU, Prof. Asomwan Sonnie Adagbonyin, enjoined the inductees to be good ambassadors of the university. Adagbonyin was represented at the ceremony by the university’s Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, Prof. Theophilus Agweda.

The acting VC said, “I believe that the training you have received in this university has equipped you to become excellent teachers who must bridge the gap between classrooms and real-life experiences for learners.

“This is an onerous task because without you teachers, there will be no sound minds and any society like that is a society in darkness and chaos.”

To the Dean, Faculty of Education, AAU, Prof. Lawrence Aguele and some of the inductees, the ceremony was a dream fulfilled. Aguele said: “Although the session has been a very trying one for both staff and students of the largest Faculty in our great university, it is important to know that it all ended in praise.”

NILDS, UN calls on State legislatures to implement National Action Plan

TRCN inducts 341 AAU graduands as professional teachers

Nigeria Customs boss visits orphanage, lauds founder’s vision

Ministry of health calls for healthcare services for the elderly in Nigeria

NAFDAC holds workshop for 150 Journalists in North-East

Villagers relocate for safety following NAF helicopter crash in Niger

Anambra Police calls for residents to reclaim vehicles stolen by armed robbers

Ohanaeze urges Nigerians to expect and prepare for surprises in tribunal’s verdict

We’ll not fail you, COAS assures Nigerians

