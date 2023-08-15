TRCN inducts 341 AAU graduands as professional teachers

Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has inducted 341 students of the Faculty of Education, Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, into the teaching profession.

TRCN’s Registrar/Chief Executive, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye who performed the oath-taking ceremony in Ekpoma, charged them to be quality ambassadors of the university. Ajiboye further urged the inductees to be core professional teachers and contribute to the growth and development of education in Nigeria.

He said: “Teaching profession is critical and germane to the growth of any nation as any error from a teacher affects a generation”.

Ajiboye was represented by the Director, Regulation, Accreditation and Enforcement, TRCN, Dr. Okunola Abimbola Hammed. He commended the level of training impacted in the inductees by the university, saying they were expected to replicate same in their dealings as professional teachers.

“With your induction today, you have been placed on a better standing in the labour market.

“The teaching profession is a very noble one, extremely important as no nation can grow beyond the quality of its teachers.”

The Chairman of the 6th induction ceremony and Acting Vice-Chancellor of AAU, Prof. Asomwan Sonnie Adagbonyin, enjoined the inductees to be good ambassadors of the university. Adagbonyin was represented at the ceremony by the university’s Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, Prof. Theophilus Agweda.

The acting VC said, “I believe that the training you have received in this university has equipped you to become excellent teachers who must bridge the gap between classrooms and real-life experiences for learners.

“This is an onerous task because without you teachers, there will be no sound minds and any society like that is a society in darkness and chaos.”