Tinubu may visit Russia after Vladimir Putin’s re-election

The 71-year-old secured another six-year term as Russian president in a landslide victory, paving the way for him to become the longest-serving Russian leader in over 200 years.

However, before his re-election, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, recently disclosed President Tinubu’s plan to visit Russia.

The trip according to him is meant to further strengthen Nigeria-Russia ties.

The minister disclosed this in a series of tweets dated March 7, 2024, after he met with Russia’s Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov.

Tuggar’s tweets also highlighted the partnership between Nigeria and Russia and the collaboration between the two countries across various sectors including economy and security.

Tuggar announces Tinubu's planned trip to Russia

“Nigeria-Russia relations have a long history, characterized by cooperation in various fields including diplomacy, trade, and security. Over the years, our countries have worked together on issues of mutual interest, fostering strong bilateral ties. My meeting with @mfa_russia, Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, further strengthens these relations, particularly in the areas of economic growth and regional stability, the minister tweeted.

According to him, his discussion with Lavrov laid the groundwork for future engagements and the planned visit by President Tinubu.

“These discussions align with the broader goals of #NigeriaRussia bilateral ties, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in addressing shared challenges and promoting mutual development. They lay the groundwork for future engagements and potential visits, including one by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Moscow, demonstrating the commitment of both countries to deepening their relationship,” Tuggar disclosed.

