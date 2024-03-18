ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu may visit Russia after Vladimir Putin’s re-election

Bayo Wahab

Tuggar says his meeting with Lavrov laid the groundwork for further engagements and President Tinubu's planned visit.

President Bola Tinubu and President Vladmir Putin of Russia. [Pulse]
President Bola Tinubu and President Vladmir Putin of Russia. [Pulse]

Recommended articles

The 71-year-old secured another six-year term as Russian president in a landslide victory, paving the way for him to become the longest-serving Russian leader in over 200 years.

However, before his re-election, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, recently disclosed President Tinubu’s plan to visit Russia.

The trip according to him is meant to further strengthen Nigeria-Russia ties.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister disclosed this in a series of tweets dated March 7, 2024, after he met with Russia’s Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov.

Tuggar’s tweets also highlighted the partnership between Nigeria and Russia and the collaboration between the two countries across various sectors including economy and security.

Nigeria-Russia relations have a long history, characterized by cooperation in various fields including diplomacy, trade, and security. Over the years, our countries have worked together on issues of mutual interest, fostering strong bilateral ties. My meeting with @mfa_russia, Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, further strengthens these relations, particularly in the areas of economic growth and regional stability, the minister tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, his discussion with Lavrov laid the groundwork for future engagements and the planned visit by President Tinubu.

“These discussions align with the broader goals of #NigeriaRussia bilateral ties, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in addressing shared challenges and promoting mutual development. They lay the groundwork for future engagements and potential visits, including one by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Moscow, demonstrating the commitment of both countries to deepening their relationship,” Tuggar disclosed.

Dimitry Medvedev in Nigeria 24 June 2009 shaking hands with the then President of Nigeria, Umaru Musa Yar'Adua. [Times of Malta]
Dimitry Medvedev in Nigeria 24 June 2009 shaking hands with the then President of Nigeria, Umaru Musa Yar'Adua. [Times of Malta] Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria and Russia share a long history of cooperation. Their bilateral relations culminated in former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s to Russia in 2001. Eight years later, Russia’s former President, Dmitri Medvedev came to Nigeria to sign a raft of pacts with the late former President, Umaru Musa Yar'Adua.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NIMC, NCC to aid swift NIN-SIM linkage process, protect subscribers data

NIMC, NCC to aid swift NIN-SIM linkage process, protect subscribers data

Nigerians' data is safe - NIMC debunks data breach amid undersea cable cut

Nigerians' data is safe - NIMC debunks data breach amid undersea cable cut

Tinubu may visit Russia after Vladimir Putin’s re-election

Tinubu may visit Russia after Vladimir Putin’s re-election

Putin re-elected for another 6-year term, promises to make Russia stronger

Putin re-elected for another 6-year term, promises to make Russia stronger

There's a $25 million plan to kill over 1 million mice in South Africa

There's a $25 million plan to kill over 1 million mice in South Africa

Killers of military personnel in Delta community won't go unpunished - Tinubu

Killers of military personnel in Delta community won't go unpunished - Tinubu

Flight attendant accidentally presses button that almost crashes plane

Flight attendant accidentally presses button that almost crashes plane

4-year-old girl falls into a pot of hot soup

4-year-old girl falls into a pot of hot soup

Gov Soludo has been working for 2 years without salary; wife has no official car

Gov Soludo has been working for 2 years without salary; wife has no official car

Pulse Sports

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu to inaugurate Minna International Airport named after him on Monday

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

Oyo Govt claims to feed Bodija victims ₦20m weekly, denies abandonment rumour

Sylvester Ogunkelu [Sunrise News]

Lagos lawmaker distributes garri, rice, beans to constituents

The herders-farmers crisis plagued the Muhammadu Buhari administration before he handed over to Bola Tinubu as president in May 2023 [Presidency]

Tinubu wants to solve 1 problem Buhari couldn't — herders-farmers crisis