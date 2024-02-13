ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu honours Super Eagles with MON titles, land gifts

Ima Elijah

President Tinubu extended his gratitude and admiration to the Super Eagles for their dedication and commitment on the field.

President Bola Tinubu. [Kogi Reports]
President Bola Tinubu. [Kogi Reports]

Additionally, the players were presented with plots of land as tokens of appreciation for their commendable performance during the recently concluded competition.

In a ceremony held at the Council Chambers of the State House, President Tinubu extended his gratitude and admiration to the Super Eagles for their dedication and commitment on the field during the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite their loss against the host nation, Côte d’Ivoire, in the tournament finals, the players' efforts were lauded and recognised as exemplary representations of Nigerian footballing prowess.

The conferment of the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) underscores the nation's appreciation for the athletes' contributions to sports excellence and national pride.

