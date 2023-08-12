ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu endorses Heritage Voyage Initiative

News Agency Of Nigeria

Morais stated that Brazilian President Lula da Silva was planning to visit Nigeria and had a special place in his heart for Africa, describing Soyinka also as a hero and icon in Brazil.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu said the initiative would not only re-awaken the historical awareness of society by bringing back memories of what happened many years ago but also create economic benefits.

The president spoke when he received a delegation from Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka along with the initiators of the project in Abuja on Friday.

“Reconnecting Afro-Brazilians with their African roots will be an iconic project that will rekindle our past and light up the spirit of our ancestors. It will re-awaken memories of what happened many years ago.

“It is a good thing that this is coming now at a time when we are working on expanding the frontiers of freedom and democracy in Africa,” Tinubu said.

While thanking Soyinka for supporting the initiative and for his commitment and patriotism over the years, the president emphasised that the project would come with economic benefits that must be leveraged, noting that “this is an important project that must be pursued”.

Speaking earlier, Prof. Wale Adeniran, who led the delegation, said that the history of the project dated back to when the Lagos Black Heritage Festival began.

“Because this is an identical project, the initiators of the Heritage Voyage of Return discussed the plan with Prof. Soyinka, who also endorsed it.”

Adeniran described the Heritage Voyage of Return as a historic maritime journey that would begin in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, making stops at various African nations and terminating in Lagos.

He said that the team had come to seek Tinubu’s endorsement and for him to formally invite the Afro-descendants from Brazil home.

Other members of the delegation are Carolina Maira Morais, a Brazilian and Ajoyemi Olabisi Osunleye, a Nigerian.

Morais noted that there were up to 126 million Afro-descendants in Brazil, stating that the project would be integrating the two nations.

“Nigeria is the largest black nation and the leading economy in Africa and Brazil is a giant in South America.

“There are many African traditional families in Brazil. But no African country has gone to Brazil to identify and connect with them,” she said.

