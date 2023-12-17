Soun inaugurates Operation Zero Potholes on Ogbomoso township roads

A spokesman for the paramount ruler, Rev. Peter Olaleye, said this in a chat with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, in Ogbomoso.

Olaleye said that the ongoing repair of the road network within the city was at the instance of the paramount ruler.

He said that Oba Olaoye had approached relevant authorities to get the road fixed to make driving through the metropolis less burdensome, especially during the coronation activities.

“Oba Olaoye is committed to improving the outlook of Ogbomoso in all facets. He is willing to meet with relevant stakeholders to effect the desired changes.

“It is part of the reasons he decided to launch operation zero-tolerance against potholes.

“The Royal father is not happy with the condition of Ogbomoso roads and that is why he decided to partner with Reynolds Construction Company (RCC) to rehabilitate some major roads in the city,” he said.

According to him, this is even more germane because of the coronation ceremony and solicited the support and cooperation of residents for the Royal father.

The Chairman of the coronation Central Planning Committee, Prof. Adesola Adepoju, had on Tuesday, last week at a news conference rolled out the programme of events at the Ogbomoso Recreation Club in Ogbomoso.

Adepoju disclosed that Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State would present the staff of the office to Oba Olaoye on Tuesday, at the Ogbomoso Township stadium to climax the one-week activities.

He said the town would play host to dignitaries from all walks of life, including religious leaders, traditional rulers, representatives of governments at all levels, serving and former governors, captains of industry and members of the diplomatic corps.

Adepoju said that his committee was already working with the different arms of security agencies to provide adequate security for lives and properties during the events as well as travel routes.

The chairman told the NAN correspondent that visited Ogbomoso, to observe the level of preparedness, and that the traditional ruler had given directives that bad portions of township roads be fixed immediately.

“The rehabilitation of the bad portions on major roads that passed through the Caretaker area to Seminary and Bowen Hospital area had commenced.

“There were deep gullies in these areas which make driving through difficult, especially with the hundreds of articulated vehicles plying the roads, often resulting in slow movement of traffic.

“Reynolds Construction Company has been contracted to fix the bad portions,” he said.

NAN reports that the contractor was seen on site when visited patching up some of the damaged portions with a stone base.