Sokoto Govt to address severe water scarcity amidst high temperatures

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that taps have gone dry and residents have been scampering to source water wherever available.

To assuage the situation, Alhaji Yusuf Maccido, the state Commissioner for Water Resources, said the government had set up a committee headed by the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idris Gobir, to deploy water tankers across the localities to provide immediate relief to residents.

The committee would also overhaul all broken-down water pumping engines and ensure the dredging of 72 earth dams in the medium and long term, Maccido told newsmen on Friday in Gusau.

The commissioner said funds had been disbursed to the committee to address the situation, adding that some water engineers and experts from Kaduna have been coopted to support the state water board in the repair and rehabilitation of the facilities.

According to him, three of the pumping machines in Kware are being repaired to restore the water supply to the Sokoto metropolis. He said that the government hopes that in the next three years, the issue of water scarcity will be fully addressed.

Maccido explained that the government plans to replace obsolete machinery and complete the dredging of Bakalori, Goronyo and Luga dams which were the main sources of raw water being processed by the state water board for supply to residents.

He added that arrangements were on to harness the Shagari dam for hydropower generation.

"We are targeting at least 80% supply of potable water after rehabilitation of the systems; at present, below 20% is being utilised.

"We are determined to ensure that dams, machineries and other facilities function to high capacity before the end of the tenure of the present administration,” Maccido said.