Sanwo-Olu partners Niger State to boost food production, supply in Lagos

Sanwo-Olu made the disclosure during the 2024 Special Ramadan Prayer organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs, held at the State House Mosque complex, Lagos House, Ikeja. The theme of the event was: “Allah Will Not Change The Way Of A People, Until They Change What Is In Their Hearts”.

The governor recounted that his visit to Minna, Niger State, on Monday with President Bola Tinubu, was on food security. He explained that the agreement signed was on food production and transfer of food after harvesting to Lagos.

According to him, Minna is into extensive farming mechanisation so the agreement will ensure food security in Lagos.

“We are building structures, we have the capacity for storage and we have the major biggest logistics hub in the country.”

Speaking on Ramadan, Sanwo-Olu said: “This is a time to be thankful to God for sparing our lives especially with the current economic hardship”.

He, therefore, implored everyone, both the Muslim and Christian Faithful, to love one another and bear each other’s burden in one way or the other. He urged Muslims and non-Muslim alike that as they observe the Ramadan and lent respectively, they should show love, be compassionate and co-exist peacefully.

“This is a time to show love, and give from our excesses. Also, people should be able to share, feed the vulnerable and at the end, everyone will come out smiling and live peacefully”.

Earlier in his welcome address, Olanrewaju Layode, Commissioner for Home Affairs, implored Muslim Faithful to cater for the less privileged around them as commanded by the Holy Quran. The commissioner urged on harmonious coexistence devoid of prejudice, hatred, acrimony and bigotry.

He charged them on exhibiting attributes of charity and good neighborliness.

In his Lecture, the Guest Speaker, Dr Munirudeen Ar-Riyadi, speaking on the topic: “Observing Ramadan Like Never Before”, described Ramadan as a spiritual journey that is obligatory.

According to him, Ramadan is an act of Ibadah and to be rewarded, one needs to understand its ethics before undergoing it.

“The period of Ramadan is an opportunity to move closer to God in order to enjoy all the benefits in the religious activities.

“Ramadan teaches us obedience to our leaders, to those in authority and also teaches one to be submissive.

“It teaches unity, uniformity, humility, good conduct and mannerism. It also gives one spiritual security and protects one against evil deeds.” he said.

Similarly, the Grand Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheik Sulaiman Abou Nolla, urged the people to be disciplined, obey the rule of law, and to be good citizens of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that present at the special Ramadan Prayer were Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Commissioner For Home Affairs, Olanrewaju Layode and Special Adviser to the governor on Muslim matters.