Transport association inaugurates Lagos executives, cautions against violence

Its National President, Alhaji Musa Maitakobi, who inaugurated the executives, cautioned all members of the association against violence in Lagos and other parts of the country.

Maitakobi said, “Lagos state is very important to the association and any member found creating trouble would be dealt with."

He also expressed the association’s support for the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda to reform the transport sector and tackle all forms of thuggery around motor parks.

Maitakobi said that the constitution of the association frowns against thuggery and any forms of violence.

He emphasised the need for unity and mutual respect among the executives and members of the association

” If you are working in the chapel and they remove you, the association will find another place for you. We want to show that truly we have forgiven ourselves.

” Let us come together and operate together. Thanks and God bless you.”

In his inaugural speech, the Lagos State Chairman of RTEAN, Oba Sulaiman Raji-Adeshina, pledged to run an all-inclusive administration devoid of rancour.

He also promised to sanitise all motor parks against unethical conduct and criminality.

He thanked Maitakobi for ”forgiving all the Lagos executives of the RTEAN.

” He (Maitakobi) is a father to each and every one of us. I also thank the electoral committee for its transparency and accountability.

” I pledge that I will do my best and carry the association to an enviable position and I plead with all the executives and members that are here and those that are not here that let us work together as one family.

“We are all RTEAN in Lagos and Abuja, the nation’s capital,” he said.

