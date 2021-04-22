Reps to investigate alleged illicit trade in human organs between Nigeria, China

Moving the motion earlier, Kwewum said that about two weeks ago, Chinese authorities seized a cargo ship that sailed from Nigeria with 7,200 refrigerated penis’.

According to him, they were found in 36 boxes labelled as plantain on the ship that harboured at the Shanghai port called Red Market.

He said the Chinese General Administration of Customs had alerted that an increasingly large number of armed groups in Africa used organs which were harvested in unsanitary conditions to finance their nefarious activities.

“The media was awash a few years ago with horrifying stories of the harvest of organs of Nigerians and other Africans stranded in Libya for sale in Europe, the Middle East, America and China.

“Aware that the increasing cases of missing persons, ritual killings and trafficking of persons out of the country may be linked to the Red Market which can be attributed to the trafficking of young men and women who end up being victims of organ harvesting;

“Also aware that the increased banditry, kidnappings and spiraling violence in several parts of the country today make those parts of the country vulnerable and provide safe havens and ready supply channels for the illicit activities,” he said.

Kwewum said that harvest of organs could only be done by medical surgeons with the aid of rogue public officials.

The Rep said that perpetrators of the illicit trade generated between US$ 600 million to US$ 1.2 billion profit annually.

Kwewum recalled that in 1987, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared that the illegal trade violated the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“Cognisant that the International Community has made efforts to curb the menace of Red Market, such as the Istanbul Declaration urging professionals to put an end to the unethical actions where organs of unfortunate victims of economic migrants and human trafficking in Europe and the Middle East are ripped off, thereby constituting a gross abuse of the rights to life of those Nigerians.

“Convinced that if nothing is done to curb this criminal act, more criminals will set up shops dealing in human organs in Nigeria, taking advantage of the insecurity in the country,” he said.

The house mandated the Committees on Human Rights and National Security and Intelligence to investigate the whole gamut of this value chain, known as Red Market or illicit market in human organs.